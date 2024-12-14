NewJeans launches new Instagram account ‘jeanzforfree’ after contract termination with ADOR; shares first update

NewJeans has recently terminated their contract with ADOR and revealed they will be working independently. The group has launched an Instagram account with the name ‘jeanzforfree,’ forging a new chapter in their career. Moreover, all the members have posted a new video confirming the news.

On December 14, 2024, a new Instagram account with the ID ‘jeanzforfree’ was launched, which is confirmed to be NewJeans’ new social media page. All the members of the group, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, shared their first update on the account. In a series of Instagram Story posts, the girls confirmed their presence, stating, "It's really us!" and "We're going to be living here," while promising to stay connected with their fans. They also shared thoughtful reminders, encouraging fans to dress warmly, eat well, and stay healthy during the winter season.

On November 28, 2024, NewJeans held an emergency press conference to address their concerns about their future with ADOR and HYBE. The group members officially confirmed their decision to leave the company, citing its failure to meet their demands. Earlier on November 13, 2024, NewJeans sent ADOR a legal notice demanding that the company address significant breaches of their exclusive contracts within 14 days.

The group warned that failure to meet their demands would result in the termination of their contracts. At the press conference, the members stated that the rectification period would end at midnight on November 28, 2024, but expressed that HYBE and ADOR appeared unwilling to implement reforms or consider their concerns.

While ADOR claimed that the group did not wait for a response before holding the press conference, NewJeans argued that this was a misleading statement, as the agency failed to act within the allotted time frame. The group emphasized that the termination of their contracts was a response to ADOR's breach of duty and not due to any fault of their own.

In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans. In an official statement, the agency expressed regret over the situation, emphasizing that the decision to pursue legal action was not taken lightly.

