‘He takes care of everyone’: Song Joong Ki’s politeness earns praise from Bogota: City of the Lost co-star Lee Hee Joon

Song Joong Ki is set to appear in an upcoming South Korean movie, Bogota: City of the Lost. The movie is centered around a group of immigrants who move to Bogota as a last resort and make dangerous deals. In the latest interview, Song Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon can be seen exchanging words of affection for each other.

On December 21, 2024, a new interview with Hraper’s BAZAAR Korea featuring Soong Joong Ki and Lee Hee Joon was released for their upcoming movie Bogota: City of the Lost. Lee Hee Joon commended Song Joong Ki for his warmth and attentiveness on set. He highlighted how, despite the demands of being a lead actor, Song Joong Ki goes out of his way to ensure that even supporting actors feel comfortable and added, “he takes care of everyone.”

Song Joong Ki praised Lee Hee Joon for his meticulous approach and keen observational skills, comparing them to the detailed artistry in his paintings. He mentioned that while he tends to focus on the bigger picture, Lee Hee Joon notices the finer details, like the leaves on the trees. Song Joong Ki expressed his desire to learn from his co-star’s ability to deeply explore the motivations behind a character’s actions.

Watch Bogota: City of the Lost

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community.

Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee, alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024. Are you excited to watch the upcoming film?

