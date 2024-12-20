Song Joong Ki reveals personal ties with Colombia through wife Katy Louise Saunders during Bogota: City of the Lost event

Song Joong Ki is set to appear in an upcoming South Korean movie, Bogota: City of the Lost. The movie is centered around a group of immigrants who move to Bogota as a last resort and make dangerous deals. When asked about the film's Colombian setting, the actor shared a personal connection to the country through his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, and talked about his in-laws for the first time.

On December 19, 2024, Song Joong Ki attended a press preview for his movie Bogota: City of the Lost in Gangnam, Seoul, followed by a special interview. During the event, the actor was asked whether he was concerned about the film potentially portraying Bogota, the capital of Colombia, as merely a hub for crime. In response, Song Joong Ki shared an unexpected personal connection to the country, revealing that his mother-in-law is Colombian and that many of his wife’s family members live there.

The actor explained that this connection gave him a deeper awareness of Colombia's efforts to move past its crime-heavy reputation. He also reflected on his time in the country, describing it as a place full of excitement, passion, and incredible food, which he found delicious. He noted that he had witnessed the efforts of the people to move beyond such a negative image.

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community.

Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee, alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024. Are you excited to watch the upcoming film?

