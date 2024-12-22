BLACKPINK takes top spot for singer brand reputation ranking for December; SEVENTEEN and Lim Young Woong closely follow

The brand reputation ranking for singer groups in August 2024 has been released, and BLACKPINK ended up at the top. It is one of the most prestigious rankings in South Korea that reveals which celebrities have been at the top of their game. Moreover, the data collected for the list is derived from pure numbers and statistics of various activities by artists.

On December 21, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported the list of singer brand reputation rankings for August 2024, and BLACKPINK took the top spot with a total of 12,387,721 points. The group made its comeback in 2022 with the album BORN PINK and took the world by storm with a year-long tour across many countries. Moreover, it has also been confirmed that the girl band will be releasing new content soon.

The second spot is taken by none other than K-pop giants SEVENTEEN with a total of 6,572,231 points. The group released the compilation album SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’ on April 29, 2024, with the music video for the title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the group is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 and headlined the Lollapalooza Festival, scheduled to take place in Germany on September 7 and 8, 2024.

Lim Young Woong takes the third spot, the beloved South Korean trot singer, with a total of 6,152,107 points. Previously, the singer took up the top spot of the list for 41 consecutive months. This is a phenomenal feat and a major milestone for the artist, as it evidently shows the extent of his popularity in the country.

By collecting big data from May 8 to June 8, 2024, the list is determined. It is calculated and revealed by the Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute. Consumer consumption, media coverage, communication with the public, and the community’s perception are a few factors through which the brand reputation rankings are determined.

Top 30 of idol group brand reputation rankings for December 2024

BLACKPINK Seventeen Lim Young Woong aespa BTS Big Bang IVE DAY6 TWS BIBI QWER FIFTY FIFTY J.Y. Park (G)I-DLE Taeyeon NCT Lee Chan Won TWICE IU Lee Young Ji Cho Yong Pil BABYMONSTER ILLIT Song Ga In Young Tak Kang Daniel Red Velvet ITZY Hwa Sa EXO

