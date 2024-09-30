Heavy Snow trailer: Han So Hee and Han Hae In preview journey to Seoul exploring emotional turmoil; Watch

Han So Hee and Hae Hae In's upcoming film Heavy Snow has been creating buzz as the release date nears. The film was shot in 2019 when both the actors were relatively new in the Korean dramas and films scene. Anticipation runs high as this is a girls' love film and will be exploring the romance and friendship between two teenage girls while they grow up.

On September 30, PANCINEMA unveiled the trailer for the upcoming film Heavy Snow. Han So Hee will be marking her big screen debut with this independent film. The trailer revealed the friendship of the two girls as they navigated their feelings for each other and grew attached. It expands on the exploration of youth, sexual orientation, dreams and more. Watch the trailer below.

The film was under production in 2019 before Han So Hee had shot to fame and when Han Hae In was new in the film industry. The film was first released at the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival and made headlines in 2023.

Heavy Snow tells the story of two teenage girls who go on a journey from Gangneung to Seoul. On their way, they share emotions and memories together. The two form a bond with one another. Despite the limited time they have together, they start developing feelings.

The project was written and directed by Suik Yun. Han So Hee and Han Hae In took on the main roles in the film.

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature.

Han Hae In debuted in 2016 with the film MOMO. She has taken the main role in various movies including Our Midnight and The Art of Loving. The actor has also worked on the drama Artist Disappearance Case.

