Love Next Door's Jung Hae In and K-pop group SEVENTEEN in top 10 September star brand reputation rankings; know full list

Lim Young Woong, a famous Korean trot singer, is leading this month’s star brand reputation rankings. Meanwhile, Soccer star Son Heung Min, Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk, Love Next Door star Jung Hae In, popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, and more have bagged top ranks on the list.

On September 30, The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand reputation rankings for all stars in the month of September. The list was determined after analyzing various stars’ different aspects such as consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness indexes, interaction, and more using big data collection from August 30 to September 30.

According to the ranking, trot singer Lim Young Woong has topped this month with an 8,222,432 brand reputation index, marking a 6.53 percent rise in his score since August.

Leading in the second is everyone’s favorite soccer star, Son Heung Min, who earned a brand reputation index of 7,040,529, enjoying a 46.79 percent increase since last month.

Yoo Jae Suk, known as the Nation’s MC, took the third spot with a 5.51 percent increase in his core since August. His brand reputation index for September is 5,390,449.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae In is enjoying a surge in his popularity with his lead role in the ongoing tvN rom-com drama Love Next Door with Jung So Min. He has achieved a 5,311,554 brand reputation index, marking a whopping 138.37 rise.

SEVENTEEN, the popular boy band, rounded up the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,936,235, enjoying a 2.18 percent increase in their score since August.

Check out the top 30 stars on September brand reputation rankings here:

Lim Young Woong Son Heung Min Yoo Jae Suk Jung Hae In SEVENTEEN aespa IVE LE SSERAFIM BTS Ma Dong Seok Young Tak FIFTY FIFTY Kim Soo Hyun DAY6 Shin Yubin Jo Jung Suk Shin Dong Yup TWICE Byeon Woo Seok MAMAMOO’s Hwasa ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo (G)I-DLE TXT Kang Daniel Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK OH MY GIRL NMIXX Lee Chan Won Park Jin Young

