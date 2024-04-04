Heavy Snow trailer OUT: Han So Hee and Han Hae In starrer teases unconventional girls love story; watch

Han So Hee and Han Hae In lead us through the journey of two teenage girls navigating love amidst the challenges of growing up, in the upcoming girls love story Heavy Snow. Premiering at the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival, this lesbian romance drama promises a heartwarming tale of love transcending time and space.

Heavy Snow featuring Han So Hee and Han Hae In drops the trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming LGBTQ movie Heavy Snow has finally been unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse into the unconventional love story between two teenage girls. Starring Han So Hee and Han Hae In, the film promises to deliver a heartwarming tale of friendship and blossoming romance amidst the challenges of adolescence.

Directed by Yun Su Ik, Heavy Snow marks Han So Hee's debut on the big screen, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. Set to premiere at the prestigious 24th Jeonju International Film Festival from April 27 to May 6, the film has already garnered attention for its unique storyline and talented cast.

The trailer teases a narrative that transcends time and space, as two high school students navigate their feelings for each other while being physically separated. Despite the geographical distance between them; Gangneung and Seoul, the protagonists find solace and love in each other's company. Their journey is depicted with sensitivity and depth, promising audiences an emotional rollercoaster ride.

Watch the trailer for Han So Hee and Han Hae In starrer Heavy Snow here;

More details about Heavy Snow

Heavy Snow is set to premiere between April and May at the Jeonju Film Festival after six years since it was shot in 2018, when both the leading ladies of the film were still rookie actresses.

Han So Hee, known for her remarkable performances in K-dramas like My Name, The World of Married, and more marks her big screen debut with Heavy Snow. Her portrayal of one of the lead characters is poised to captivate audiences and establish her as a force to be reckoned with in the world of cinema.

Opposite her, Han Hae In, who has previously appeared in films such as The Art of Loving, brings her own charm and talent to the screen, further enriching the dynamics of the narrative. Heavy Snow presents an opportunity to showcase her versatility as an actress. Her collaboration with Han So Hee promises to be a highlight of the film, as the two actresses immerse themselves in their roles, bringing authenticity and depth to their characters' relationship.

The trailer's release has generated excitement among fans of LGBTQ cinema, who eagerly anticipate the premiere of Heavy Snow at the Jeonju International Film Festival. With its poignant storyline, nuanced performances, and skilled direction, the film is poised to make a lasting impact on audiences and spark important conversations about love, identity, and acceptance.

