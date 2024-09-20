Hellbound 2 FIRST teaser and poster: Kim Sung Cheol as religious cult leader is back from hell; series confirmed for October release

Hellbound Season 2 has been confirmed to premiere on October 25. The supernatural horror tells the story of a world infested by demons following which various religious cults are formed. The first season was released in 2021 and finally, the series is back with a second season after 3 years. Yoo Ah In has been replaced with Kim Sung Cheol due to his involvement in the ongoing illegal drug consumption case.

On September 20, Netflix dropped the first teaser and poster for their upcoming series Hellbound 2. The poster and teaser revealed the resurrection of the character Jung Jin Soo, who is played by Kim Sung Cheol. The teaser shows the resurrection of the character after being trapped in hell for several years.

See the teaser and poster below:

Hellbound Season 2 will first premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival which is scheduled from October 4th to 11th. Following this, the series will be streaming on Netflix from October 25.

The drama stars Kim Sung Cheol, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Moon So Ri, Lee Dong Hi, Cho Dong In and more.

The story is based on the webcomic Hellbound which is written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok. It has been directed by Yeon Sang Ho who is also known for international hits like Train to Busan and Revelation. Choi Gyu Seok has written the script.

Hellbound deals with fantastical superstitions and cults. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seems suspicious. Season 2 will pick up from Season 1 left.

The story will follow the religious factions the New Truth, the Arrowheads, and Sodo leader Hyejin who must deal with the consequences of resurrection of the condemned as they reappear from hell. The fight with the demonic supernatural beings continues.

