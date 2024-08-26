Ji Chang Wook's Gangnam B-side, Kim Sung Cheol's Hellbound 2 and more to premiere in 29th BIFF's On Screen section

Ji Chang Wook starrer much-awaited crime thriller Gangnam B-Side will have its premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). More anticipated works like Hellbound Season 2, Dongjae, the Good, or the Bastard have also been selected at the esteemed festival’s On Screen section.

On August 26, BIFF took to its website and published a notice, announcing the official selections for the On Screen category. The section encompasses the extended trends in cinemas by premiering the most anticipated series. This year, it features a rich lineup of four Korean productions that will have their global premiere for the first time.

Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yoon Kyung, and Kim Hyung Seo starrer crime drama Gangnam B-Side has been selected in the category. The thrilling series explores the setting of Gangnam’s other side hidden under all the bling. Centered around a missing person’s case, the gripping storyline will narrate a high-stakes chase filled with crimes, illicit drugs, and more. The work promises to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.

The second highly-anticipated series selected to premiere at the festival is Hellbound Season 2. The first season gained worldwide attention due to its intricate concepts exploring various controversial themes set against a dystopian world. The follow-up starring Kim Sung Cheol promises an even more vivid and intense vision from the talented partnership of director Yeon Sang Ho and writer Choi Gyu Seok.

Lee Jun Hyuk and Park Sung Woong’s Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard will also have its global premiere in the 29th BIFF’s On Screen section. It is a spin-off series of the acclaimed 2017 drama Stranger. The story revolves around an infuriating yet endearing prosecutor as new cases unfold around him.

The highly-anticipated teenage fantasy romance Way Back Love is also set to have its premiere at this esteemed festival. Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha starrer this coming-of-age drama will revolve around a female protagonist who reunites with her ex-boyfriend who is a grim reaper now.

Meanwhile, apart from these four works, films like A Girl with Closed Eyes, Bogota: City of Lost, A Normal Family, and more have been selected in the Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere section.

