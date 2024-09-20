Go Min Si CONFIRMED to join Ahn Eun Jin, Park Joon Myun, Dex, and more for guest appearance on Fresh Off the Sea

On September 19, tvN made a splash with the exciting announcement that actress Go Min Si will be joining the hit variety show Fresh Off the Sea as a guest. The news was confirmed by the show's team, who revealed that the filming for her appearance has already wrapped, although the exact broadcast date is still to be determined.

Fresh Off the Sea is renowned for its charming exploration of South Korea’s picturesque coastal regions, where cast members dive into local cultures, savor regional delicacies, and enjoy stunning scenery. With Yeom Jung Ah, Ahn Eun Jin, Park Joon Myun, and Dex already on board, the show offers a delightful blend of travel, food, and engaging personalities.

Go Min Si's guest appearance adds a fresh layer of excitement to the series. Known for her versatile acting chops and charismatic presence, Go Min Si is a welcome addition to the lineup.

Meanwhile, her recent roles, including her stint as an intern on Jinny's Kitchen Season 2, where she stepped in for BTS' V while he is fulfilling his military service, have garnered significant attention. Additionally, her performance in the third season of the hit webseries Sweet Home and her role in the thriller K-drama The Frog have solidified her status as a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry.

Take a look at Go Min Si’s role in The Frog here;

The actress's participation in Fresh Off the Sea is much-awaited by fans who are eager to see her in a new light, interacting with the show’s cast and immersing herself in the beauty and flavors of South Korea’s coastlines. The show, which airs every Thursday at 8:40 PM KST, promises a delightful blend of humor, exploration, and local cuisine, and Go Min Si’s guest spot is expected to add an extra layer of charm and fun to the show.

While a confirmation on the broadcast date of Fresh Off the Sea featuring Go Min Si is awaited, fans can look forward to seeing the Sweet Home actress' engaging interactions with the cast and her unique take on the coastal adventures that Fresh Off the Sea is known for.

