'1 Year Ago Today': Sofia Richie And Elliot Grainge Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photos

Sofia Richie celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Elliot Grainge on Sunday. And, to mark the day, the social media personality has showered her love for her husband by sharing some heartwarming throwback pictures. Also, she wrote a wholesome line along with the pictures. Sofia Richie, daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie, married music executive Elliot Grainge in a beautiful star-studded wedding at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France last year.

After one year of dating, Richie announced her engagement to Grainge on Instagram in 2022, writing, "Forever isn't long enough @elliot." In 2023, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the music exec said that being with her on the couch binging a TV series where they argue about which episode to watch is his happy place. Seems like the couple is made for each other the way one shares an obsession with the other. So nice to see them together!

Sofia Richie Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Husband Elliot Grainge

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. And Richie has given her followers to look into some throwback pictures. In her new Instagram post, she wrote a sweet caption that read, "1 year ago today! I want to marry you a million times over again," adding a slew of dove emojis and tagging his Instagram account. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

She uploaded a series of photos from the intimate nuptials. Some of the photos captured both looking beguiled and seeing each other. In one of them, the couple were snapped adoringly looking at each other while standing closely side-by-side. Another capture saw them holding one another's hands. In another photo, they were seen sharing a passionate kiss as she placed one of her hands on his bodice.

The photos she posted showcased scenes filled with happiness and affection, ranging from peaceful walks through vibrant gardens to tender kisses, painting a story of jubilation and romance.

Sofia Richie is Expecting Her First Child with Her Husband Elliot Grainge

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Richie revealed that she and her husband were expecting their first child, a girl. She also revealed she is having a Gemini baby, putting her due date between May 21 and June 20.

“He was so excited, and we both cried,” she said of when they first found out. “It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops.”

She later added of her baby, “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air.”

“I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

"She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

"I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive," Richie said of her husband.

Following the announcement, she shared a couple of posts on Instagram to celebrate the new chapter in her life.

ALSO READ: 'Sorry To All My Neighbors For The Horrifying Scream': Sofia Richie Reveals Her Reaction To Baby's Gender Reveal