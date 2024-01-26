Sophia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge are going to be parents! In a Vogue article published online Thursday, the model and daughter of music icon Lionel Richie revealed that she and the music entrepreneur are expecting their first child, a baby girl. The 25-year-old model told Vogue about keeping her pregnancy a secret.

Richie also revealed that she is having a Gemini baby, with a due date between May 21 and June 20. Her pregnancy comes nine months after her April wedding in the south of France, which received a lot of attention on social media. As the two set out on the new journey of parenthood, let's learn more about Sophie Richie's husband Eliot Grainge!

Who is Elliot Grainge?

Early life and education

Elliot was born on November 6, 1993, and his early life was marked by grief. Samantha Berg, his mother, went into a coma after suffering an amniotic fluid embolism while giving birth to him. She never recovered and died in 2007. His father is Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, who remarried Caroline Grainge in 2001.

Elliot's family relocated to the United States in 2009, when he was 16, because of his father's profession. He stayed for college, attending Northeastern before moving on to Boston University to study sociology and economics. After graduating, he returned to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Career as a music executive

In 2016, Grainge founded 10K Projects, an independent record label based in LA. His label has signed artists such as rappers Iann Dior and Tekashi 6ix9ine, as well as the beach pop band Surfaces. Grainge discovered some of his label's musicians on SoundCloud, referring to the internet distribution network as a "cheat sheet" for discovering new talent. Caroline Records, which is part of Universal Music Group, distributes artists signed to Grainger's 10K Projects.

In October 2019, Grainge's 10K Projects struck a partnership with music producer Taz Taylor's creative group Internet Money Records. In June 2020, it launched 10K Together, a charitable component of 10K Projects that focuses on donating to racial justice groups and black-owned businesses. Grainge's company purchased the music label Homemade Projects in February 2022.

Elliot Grainge and Sophia Richie

Grainge and Sofia Richie got engaged on April 20, 2022. Sofia Richie married Elliot Grainge in a beautiful ceremony in the South of France in April 2023.

ALSO READ: Florida Joker parodied in the GTA 6 trailer gives an ultimatum to Rockstar; says he now wishes to voice the character instead