'Sorry To All My Neighbors For The Horrifying Scream': Sofia Richie Reveals Her Reaction To Baby's Gender Reveal

The 25-year-old model and socialite Sofia Richie recently shared an intimate and joyous moment with her followers on TikTok , as retrieved via PEOPLE . The video captures the emotional gender reveal of her baby with husband Elliot Grainge, and it seemed the surprise was so overwhelming that it even startled their golden retriever.

Sofia Richie is expecting a baby girl

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, Richie takes us behind the scenes of a heartfelt gender reveal celebration in her backyard. Standing beside her 30-year-old husband, Grainge, she initiates the reveal with a simple question, "Ready?" The doting hubby, armed with a confetti popper, eagerly awaits the moment.

As Richie counts down from three, Grainge releases the popper, showering the couple with pink smoke and confetti, signaling they are expecting a baby girl. What follows is an eruption of emotions – Richie lets out a spontaneous and heartwarming scream, expressing her elation, and dashes around the yard in sheer excitement. "I'm so excited," she shared as she went to give her husband a big hug. Self-aware of her excitement and loud celebration, she captioned the video, "Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream (Grinning Face with Sweat emoji)."

Sofia Richie talks about the excitement of having a baby girl

Sofia Richie, who recently confirmed her pregnancy in a Vogue interview, reflected on the gender reveal experience. In the interview, she shared her love for gender reveal videos on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, noting that she and Grainge had their OB (obstetrician) relay the baby's gender to Richie's assistant, Becca, who then added the pink color in popper to shock the to be parents with the news of baby girl.

"I love the YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby's gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together." The social media personality revealed her dream of having a daughter, expressing, "We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, and Elliot Grainge, son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, tied the knot in April 2023. The couple's genuine excitement and happiness about expecting a baby girl add a new chapter to their love story.

