10 Celebs Who Won Their Battle Against Breast Cancer As Shannen Doherty Shares Update About Miracle Treatment

At 52, Shannen Doherty is shining brighter than ever, proving her journey to recovery as a milestone. The Heathers star has won her battle against breast cancer after nearly a decade. The Beverly Hills actress was first diagnosed in 2015 and has kept her hopes high since then. A new treatment has helped cure her stage 4 cancer. She considers this journey as a miracle. But, what about those celebrities who also showed us courage and hope? Read on the details of Shannen’s recovery and the 10 celebrities who won their battle against breast cancer.

What happened with Shannen Doherty?

Radiation oncologist Dr. Amin Mirhadi was on a podcast with the Mallrats star when she opened up about her journey. This happened on the January 29, 2024 episode of Let’s Be Clear Podcast. The Fortress actress told Dr. Amin “I’m not gonna say what it is, I’m on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see.'” She also explained how the sixth or seventh treatment broke the blood-brain barrier. Doherty is grateful that she kept hope and took her chances. She also added, “That it’s actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break.'” The horror movie queen also believes that sometimes we need to stop looking for miracles in wrong places when it is right in front of us! She recovered from cancer in 2017 after extensive chemotherapy only to return at stage 4 in 2019. She was afraid of death like any other person, but this hope filled her with zest. The Bethany star said, “I’m not done with living, I’m not done with loving, I’m not done with creating, I’m not done with, hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not done.” She concluded saying that her greatest memory is yet to come.

These are the 10 celebrities who have battled breast cancer

While Shannen showed us that “miracles” exist, these women have also proved that fighting is sometimes your best weapon. Take a look at these 10 celebrities as well who battled breast cancer.

Sheryl Crow

The All I wanna do singer was diagnosed with precancerous changes in her breast in 2006. This is also called DCIS. Radiation helped her get back to normal.

Anastacia

The Paid My Dues singer was diagnosed with breast cancer at 36. She had BRCA cancer mutation that increased her risk for breast and ovarian cancer. It ran in her genes as her mother was also diagnosed. The singer underwent a double mastectomy and recovered.

Maggie Smith

Professor McGonagall from Harry Potter was also diagnosed in 2007 when Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince was underway. She took chemotherapy and recovered by 2009.

Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks’ wife had a double mastectomy and double reconstruction at the age of 59. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and returned post-recovery in one month to her Broadway show.

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City star was diagnosed at 40. It was hereditary as her mother had it too. The actress underwent radiation and lumpectomy (local excision) to recover.

Kathy Bates

Oscar winner Bates got ovarian cancer first followed by breast cancer in 2012. She underwent mastectomy for treatment but lymphedema in her arms slowed her recovery.

Julia Louis Dreyfus

The SNL star got stage II breast cancer in 2017, that went up to her lymph glands. She underwent chemotherapy and a double mastectomy to recover.

Kylie Minogue

Princess Pop got breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 36. She took chemotherapy to treat the cancer.

Olivia Newton-John

The Grease actress was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 44. She recovered and promoted research in the field. She also set up a Cancer Wellness Centre in Australia. Her song Stronger Than Before collected funds to support breast cancer research.

Christina Appelgate

The Friends actress was diagnosed with a BRCA breast cancer mutation at the age of 36. She decided to have a double mastectomy to reduce future possibilities of cancer. Her mother also had breast Cancer.

As these women beat breast cancer and set an example, it is time we keep our hopes high as well! Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more stories of strength!

