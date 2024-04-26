10 Facts To Know About Kellie Pickler As She Returns To Stage After Hiatus

More than a year after her Husband’s death, Kellie Pickler, the American Idol alum has returned to the stage to perform at a tribute to music legend Patsy Cline. "It’s been the first time I’ve been up on stage in a while,” Pickler told the crowd. She also performed The Woman I Am, the song she wrote with her late husband Kyle Jacobs.

Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs died last year which authorities believe was a suicide. He was 49. Pickler and Jacobs had been dating since 2008, got engaged on June 15, 2010, and got married in a surprise ceremony on Jan. 1, 2011. Here are 10 facts to know about the American Idol veteran.

Kellie Pickler just loves horror movies

Previously, Pickler said that though people would find it surprising to know, she just loves scary movies. In fact, she wanted to star in a horror movie. "I would love to be the killer, like the villain."

Kellie Pickler was a cheerleader

She was once a member of the cheerleading team where spent her middle school and high school life. She graduated in 2004 from North Stanly High School. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kellie Pickler has the fear that no one will take her seriously after becoming a reality star

After knowing her previous American Idol contestant's journey in the bigger part of the industry, which was not how they would have expected, Pickler was afraid that she would not be taken seriously by the other section of the entertainment industry. "Everyone pays their dues in different ways," she said.

Kellie Pickler has ventured into acting as well

Yes, you have heard it right. People know her for her singing, but she has also been in the acting world. She made her acting debut in Hallmark Channel’s holiday film Christmas at Graceland. In 2019, she told Good Housekeeping that she still feels "new to the whole acting thing."

Kellie Pickler has the utmost respect for the military veterans

Yes, she has been vocal about this and when she travels for tours, she raises this issue among her fans to donate to those organizations who have been providing assistance to veterans and their families.

Kellie Pickler was raised by her grandparents

Pickler's mother left her when the future singer was 2 years old. And, it was Pickler's paternal grandparents, who raised her from the tender age of 2. Her father abused her mother and that made a huge impact on her. "Looking at it now, as an adult, that's not normal," she said. "That's not the way it's supposed to be," she told The Boot.

Kellie Pickler loves cooking

Okay, she is multi-talented. Pickler participated and won the 16th season of Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.” She surprised everyone around her with her culinary skills.

Kellie Pickler has been supporting breast cancer awareness

She has had the experience of breast cancer in her own family. And that genuinely propelled her to support and take initiative along with the organizations working on that issue.

Kellie Pickler is an author as well

So, is there anything she is not into? We guess, no as she has also written a memoir titled “Feelin’ Good: My Journey from the Courtroom to the Dance Floor.” There, she narrated her life-long struggle and shared anecdotes about her life and career.

Advertisement

Kellie Pickler always wanted to be a country singer, not a pop singer

So unlike others! Pickler never wanted to become a pop singer. She has always found joy in country songs. Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette were the singers, Pickler listened to in her youth. And maybe that's why! "I don't know if it was the fact that their music felt so real and all of their songs came from a real place in their life," she said. "I feel like we were all raised the same," she once told CNN.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kellie Pickler? Meet Country Star As She Returns To Stage First Time After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death