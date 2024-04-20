50 Cent Expands G-Unit By Launching New Studios In Louisiana; Deets Inside

Curtis James Jackson III AKA 50 Cent is certainly one of the richest rappers in the world. And now the Grammy and Emmy award winner is launching his G-Unit Film & Television Studio in Louisiana.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin rapper established his company in 2005 and has produced different types of content and sold a great number of shows to various networks. 50 Cent agreed with the City of Shreveport to lease the city-owned production studio at 300 Douglas Street for 30 years at a yearly rate of $2,400.

50 Cent Has Launched Movie, TV Studio in Shreveport, Louisiana

Today on April 18, 50 Cent has officially launched G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. The launch is expected to hugely boost the economy of the city by providing new job opportunities and culture to the region. A press conference for the unveiling is scheduled to happen later today at 4 p.m. local time.

"As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I'm beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport. From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it's a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told."

"Bringing G-Unit Studios to Shreveport is not just a business decision; it’s a commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities, and building a community that thrives through creativity and innovation. We see Shreveport as a beacon of inspiration and creativity,” 50 Cent told Billboard.

"Ladies, gentlemen, Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the wonderful people of Shreveport, it is an honor for me to stand before you here today. As someone who's always believed in the transformative power of music, film and television I'm really excited to show you the expansion of film and television through G-Unit Studio right here in Shreveport," said Jackson, per Shreveport Times.

Tom Arceneaux also shared his excitement to have 50 Cent in his city as he looks forward to collaborating with Mr. Jackson. The Mayor also gave him the key to the city, which is the first public presentation of a key that the mayor has made.

“We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” the Mayor said of the launch. “This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

What is 50 Cent's Net Worth?

50 Cent is best known for his songs ("In da Club," "Candy Shop," "21 Questions") and close relationships with Eminem and Dr. Dre. He is reported to have a net worth of around $40 million currently. The rapper has also invested in various businesses, including headphones, tequila, and cognac brands.

His net worth rose high in 2015 at $155 million, according to Forbes, but he filed for bankruptcy the same year, underscoring the complexities of his financial journey. It was also reported that he was living in an old mansion that belonged to Mike Tyson.

50 Cent is a renowned rapper and his breakthrough album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," which was released in 2003, earned him worldwide fame and brought substantial financial success.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

