50 Cent Net Worth - How much is 50 Cent’s Net Worth as of 2024 after going bankrupt?

In the realm of hip-hop and entertainment, very few artists have made an impact as profound as 50 Cent. Born Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent is a rapper, an actor, a producer, and an entrepreneur.

As we explore his multifaceted talent which made him a global star, and a super-rich one too, we realize that his debut musical album Get Rich or Die Tryin was not just a set of rhymes but a testament to the artist’s motto in life. Join us as we explore the rapper's journey from the gritty streets of Queens, New York to global stardom that translated into a staggering net worth.

50 Cent’s Net Worth in 2024 - $40 Million (Estimated)

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson was born in Queens, New York to a drug dealer mother who passed away when Curtis was 8. He was then raised by his grandmother. Overcoming a turbulent childhood and teenage years that involved drug dealings, arms possession, and detention, Curtis is today known as an A-list rapper. Get Rich or Die Trying, Before I Self Destruct, and The Massacre, are some of his most popular music works. Apart from his music profession, 50 Cent is also known for his acting gigs most popularly in his semi-autobiographical film named Get Rich or Die Tryin. He also had the privilege to share the screen with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Righteous Kill in 2008. Streets of Blood, Escape Plan, and Home of the Brave are some of his notable acting credits.

50 Cent did not limit himself to on-screen ventures. He also dipped a toe into the business landscape and saw positive outcomes which contributed significantly to 50 Cent’s Net Worth.

50 Cent Earning by Year

Year Earnings 2007 $32 Million 2008 $150 Million 2009 $20 Million 2010 $8 Million 2011 $6 Million 2012 $7 Million 2013 $7 Million 2014 $8 Million 2015 $4 Million 2016 $6 Million 2017 $5 Million 2019 $4 Million 2019 $4 Million

Total: $261 Million

Figures Retrieved from Celebrity Net Worth

50 Cent Bankruptcy Filing

As we mentioned earlier, 50 Cent is also a businessman along with being an artist and an entertainer. Turns out, he is not just a regular celebrity who is looking forward to translating his pop culture fame into his brands, he has a hardcore business mindset. His move to file bankruptcy in 2015 to dodge hefty monetary compensation in two different cases stands as evidence of it. 50 Cent was ordered by a court to pay $17.5 million to a former business partner in a trademark infringement case. Adding to his financial crisis, a different court asked 50 to pay $5 million as compensation to Laviona Leviston, whose sex tape he had intentionally released. To escape paying damages in the aforementioned cases that would have cost the In Da Club rapper at least $22.5 million, 50 Cent filed for Chapter 11 personal bankruptcy protection. He declared his assets to be valued in the range of $10 million to $50 million. Smart move, as noted earlier.

50 Cent’s Endorsements and Investments

50 Cent invested in various lucrative brands like Vitamin Water, Effen Vodka, and more. These brilliant financial moves earned him a hefty profit later on.

The Vitamin Water Deal

In a well-thought strategic move, 50 Cent became involved with VitaminWater as their official spokesperson. Instead of traditional methods of charging brands for endorsing it, the rapper negotiated stakes in the nutrient-enhanced water beverage brand. When Coca-Cola bought the drink in 2007, 50 is reported to have earned between $100 to $150 on the lower side of the estimate for his 2.5% stake.

The Effen Vodka Deal

50 Cent also had minority stakes in Effen Vodka, the premium vodka manufactured in the Netherlands. He reportedly sold his stakes in 2017 for a whopping $60 million, as reported by DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club show.

Starz Deal

50 Cent signed a four-year deal with Starz, the home network for his drama Power. 50 executive produces the show as well as stars as one of the lead characters.

G-Unit Records

50 Cent founded his own record label, G-Unit Records in 2003 shortly after leaving Columbia Records. In 2009, the label was acquired by Universal Music Group in 2009.

50 Cent Connecticut Mansion

Amid all the above-mentioned brilliant financial moves, the I Get Money rapper made a somewhat miscalculated investment when he bought a 50,000-square-foot estate that previously belonged to Mike Tyson. In addition to purchasing the property for $4.1 million, he spent an extra $6 million to upgrade it which included a helipad installation, a private theater, and more. However, by 2007, 50 Cent was eager to sell it which he eventually did in 2019 at a reduced price of $2.9 million.

Key Takeaways

50 Cent rose from rags to riches after triumphing over his unsettling early years involving drug possession and more.

50 Cent does not believe in limiting himself to one role or profession. His multifaceted career spending across music, acting, and more is evidence of it.

He is a smart businessman, so can be said from his above-listed investments and deals as well as his bankruptcy master plan

