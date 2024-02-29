After The Disaster Of The Madame Web, Sony Is Planning To Make A New Spider-Woman Movie? Here Is What We Know

The hotly anticipated Madame Web turned out to be a disaster and the makers would want to have it as a nightmare. Being a part of the Sony Spiderverse Universe, the movie was said to connect the dots with the MCU’s Spider-Man but it was just a misfire. However, a new report reveals that Sony is planning for another animated Spider-Woman movie focusing on a female lead superhero.

A new rumor teases that Sony Studios is working on a mysterious "female-led" project

The animated Spider-Man movies in recent times have proven to be a success for the makers, as they even got critical acclamations. However, the female lead Madame Web movie was a disaster and it just bombed critically and the Box Office. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Sony Studios is developing at least two more animated Spider-Man movies, including one focused on the Wall-Crawler's rogues gallery and another with a female lead after the failure of Madame Web.

There are not many details available about the project but it is being said that the animated female Spider-Man movie will be separate from the previously-announced Spider-Woman project, which was first announced by Sony back in 2018. The previous female-led spinoff was from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which was announced weeks ahead of the film's release. Producer Amy Pascal revealed at the time that it would primarily focus on Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman while also introducing Silk and Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman.

Why did Madame Web become a disaster for Sony Studios?

Sony Studios did a pretty decent job with the animated Spiderverse movies but it seemed like the Morbius curse continued for the Dakota Johnson starrer movie. The movie was heavily trashed for its poor scripting as well as storyline while the live-action debut of the character could have been more significant for the Sony Spiderverse Universe aka SSU.

