'I Love 90% Of The Marvel Heroes': Sam Raimi Says He Would 'Love To Work' In The MCU Again

Sam Raimi has made his move by expressing his interest in working with on Spiderman 4 once again and fans are desperately waiting for Marvel to respond. The director who is known for his work directing the Spiderman trilogy had made his intent clear. Raimi also worked with Marvel when he directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When asked about the rumours of Sam directing Spiderman 4, he revealed that he would “love to” be a part of the project.

Sam Raimi on working with Marvel again

Marvel fans have been pleasantly pleased with Sam Raimi’s track record as a director. The 64-year-old has a history of working with Marvel, Raimi directed the beloved Spiderman trilogy featuring Tobey Maguire. He was chosen once again to be the director for the hit film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now that Marvel, has exciting projects like Kang Dynasty and Avengers films coming up, the fans are hoping that Raimi will take up the role of directing a project.

When asked if Marvel reached out to him with any new projects, the director broke the news to the fans as he said, “They haven’t asked me to.” The fans’ disappointment was short-lived as the director revealed that he would “love to” work with them again. “They haven’t reasonably asked me to. I hope they had a good experience with me. They haven’t asked me yet. I hope they do,” he explained.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Tobey Maguire almost got fired from iconic Spider-Man trilogy after faking a set injury to get salary raise; Here's what happened

Sam Raimi on directing Spiderman 4

Raimi also spoke about wanting to direct Spiderman 4. Recently, there have been rumours that the director was chosen to direct the upcoming Spiderman film. The director cleared the air about those as he admitted that he hadn't bee contacted Marvel for it yet. “I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with current Spider-Man movies, and the track there, and I don’t know that they’re going to go back to me,” he explained.

In a 2022 interview with Comic Book, Sam spoke about how after directing ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ he realized that in the Marvel Universe “any team-ups” were possible. “I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe,” he explained. Keeping that in mind, Marvel fans have their fingers crossed in anticipation.

ALSO READ: 11 Upcoming Marvel TV Shows And What To Expect From Them