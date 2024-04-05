Kirsten Dunst Reveals If She Would Have Reprised Her Spider-Man Role For MCU’s No Way Home

Actress Kirsten Dunst shares that she would have been part of Spider-Man: No Way Home had she been asked to reprise her role of Mary Jane Watson.

In a recent interview, Dunst said she would have agreed to be a part of the MCU that saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their Pater Parker roles alongside current Spider-Man Tom Holland.

“No, no. I would have,” Dunst told British GQ after they asked if anyone had reached out to reprise her role.

Even though Dunst admitted that she has not seen the 2021 film directed by Jon Watts, she thinks it would’ve been interesting to see her Mary Jane and Maguire’s Peter Parker reuniting.

“It would be funny to be like, OK, let’s take Tobey [Maguire] and I and do it in a weird indie way where it’s like a different kind of superhero film,” she said. “Like how they did that movie, Chronicle. It could be cool.”

Here, she was talking about the thriller film Chronicle, directed by Josh Trank, which is about three high school students who bond after gaining telekinetic powers.

The star further said that she would like to do another superhero movie because “you get paid a lot of money,” and she’s not hesitant but rather being honest about it.

Advertisement

Kirsten Dunst's experience while being a part of the Marvel film trilogy

When asked about her experience of being a part of the larger-than-life Marvel trilogy, Dunst said, “It was more innocent” back then, adding, “Sam Raimi was like a cult director, so it felt like we were making an indie disguised as a superhero film.” Moreover, after the first part of Spider-Man was released, Dunst renewed her character in the 2004 sequel and Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

On the work front, Kirsten Dunst will next be seen in Civil War, which also stars Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman. The film is scheduled to hit the floor in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 12, 2024. It was previously scheduled to be released on April 26, 2024.

Kirsten Dunst's role in the Spider-Man trilogy

Kristen Dunst played the role of Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi. Her portrayal of Mary Jane matched the evolution and depth of the character as it developed throughout the film. Whether it was Mary Jane’s journey of finding a companion in Peter Parker, her high school crush, and eventual love interest, growing up amidst abusive family dynamics, discovering her need for an independent life, or tackling her romantic relationships, Dunst aced every shade of her character in the superhero franchise.