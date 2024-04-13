BAFTA Games Awards: Complete List Of Winners Ft. Super Mario Bros. Wonder & More

The 20th BAFTA Game Awards was dominated by Baldur’s Gate 3 with five wins including the Best Game of the Year title. It is followed by Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Viewfinder, and Alan Wake 2 also won two awards each.

This award, organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, celebrates “the very best games of the past year and the people who made them, and showcase a wide range of storytelling and creative excellence.” It is part of the London Games Festival, which runs from April 9 to April 25 across the UK capital.

Check out below for the complete list of winners of the BAFTA Games Award 2024.

As per the British Academy, 40 games across 18 categories were nominated this year. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 led the nominations with nine and 10 each.

Best Game, Music, Narrative and Performer in a Supporting Role for Andrew Wincott, who plays as Raphael in the game, were all won by Baldur's Gate 3. Additionally, it won the EE Players’ Choice Award, the only BAFTA gaming prize determined by public voting. Dave the Diver and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom were two more winners.

"I believe if you don't leave a piece of your heart in the music, nobody can enjoy it… I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you in this room," said Baldur's Gate 3's composer Borislav Slavov.

Alan Wake 2 won the Artistic Achievement and Audio Achievement while Super Mario Bros. Wonder won two BAFTAs in the Family and Multiplayer categories. Viewfinder also won two BAFTAs in the British Game and New Intellectual Property categories while Venba won Debut Game. Despite nine nominations, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took home one win– Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales won Best Performer in a Leading Role.

Other games that took home awards include Cyberpunk 2077 for Evolving Game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Technical Achievement, and Tchia won Game Beyond Entertainment, the category for games with a social purpose. HI-FI Rush won Animation and Dave the Diver won Game Design.

“As everyone knows, last year was one of the biggest years in gaming history, so I was just happy to stand next to these incredible games - but now I'm bringing this heavy mask back to Korea!" said Jaeho Hwang, the directo of Dave the Diver.

How much money does the video game industry make?

Sales of game software in the UK increased to £5.18 billion last year, according to trade association UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE). According to the organization, the entire worth of the British video gaming market, including sales of hardware, goods, and events, was £7.18 billion.

The digital entertainment and retail organization (ERA) has released separate numbers indicating that sales of video games exceeded those of the music sector by over twofold.

