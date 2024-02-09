Dakota Johnson Opens Up On Being A Nepo Baby; Claims The Debate To Be 'Incredibly Annoying and Boring'

Dakota Johnson is not a fan of the nepo baby conversation. She said that she finds conversations surrounding celebrities whose parents are also celebrities or otherwise influential in the entertainment industry incredibly annoying and boring during an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday.

In 2022, New York Magazine’s viral cover story, How A Nepo Baby Is Born, explored the famous and well-connected parents of emerging celebrities in forensic detail, sparking a wave of nepo baby conversations online.

While appearing on the Today show on Wednesday, February 7, Dakota Johnson, the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, said she finds the conversations incredibly annoying and boring. "Like, if you’re a journalist, write about something else," she told host Hoda Kotb, who asked Johnson about poking fun at her own celebrity status. "That’s just like, lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at," Johnson added.

Johnson, who has been promoting her new movie Madame Web, recently made fun of having celebrity parents during her Saturday Night Live hosting stint. In a video with the show's group Please Don't Destroy, she and comedians John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, sons of SNL producer Steve Higgins and former head writer Tim Herlihy, engaged in a nepo truce with matching rings.

The Fifty Shades actress and her father Don Johnson have been open about his decision to cut her off financially when she decided to pursue acting rather than attend college after she graduated high school. "He said, ‘If you go to college, you’ll still get an allowance,' " she recalled on the Today show. "And I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be an actress.’ So he was like, ‘Alright, well you’re on your own.' "

Madame Web is an upcoming movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, not to be confused with the MCU, featuring a mutant and clairvoyant superhero with extrasensory powers. The original Madame Web was a blind elderly woman connected to a spiderweb-like life support system. The film centers around Dakota Johnson's character Cassandra Webb, who has extrasensory powers and magically obtains information about almost anything. Madame Web is an important entry in the franchise.

Following the critical and commercial disappointment of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, a lot of different Spider-Man projects were canceled. However, Sony Pictures has since built the SSU, including Madame Web's Spider-Man hero adventure. Interestingly, Madame Web's powers have ties to the multiverse, opening up the franchise to seemingly endless possibilities. Madame Web will be set in the same universe as Morbius and the Venom movies and is one of the few Marvel movies released in 2024.

The official Madame Web trailer provided a deeper understanding of the movie and its role in the Sony Spider-Man universe, allowing audiences to see the cast in their roles for the first time, raising anticipation for the film's release and the rest of the SSU. Madame Web, set to release on February 14 in the United States and 16 February in India, is expected to be a hit due to its lack of competition during its opening weekend. This success is expected to be replicated in the 2024 theatrical release.

Madame Web has made some interesting casting choices so far, even if it is still far from clear who every actor is playing at the current time. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as the titular character, with Sydney Sweeney playing Julia Carpenter and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin - formally introducing two different versions of Spider-Woman into the live-action universe. Isabela Merced will also be taking on the role of Anya Corazon, allowing the Marvel movie to adapt some of Spider-Man's more interesting but arguably less appreciated characters.

Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet will all also appear in the film. At present, all three possess currently undisclosed roles - though Roberts and Scott are theorized to be May and Ben Parker respectively. The Madame Web trailer also reveals more about the movie's villain casting, as Tahar Rahim's iteration of Spider-Man villain Ezekiel Sims is shown.

