Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Relationship Timeline: How Long Has The Couple Been Together?

It’s indeed love in the air as fans are thrilled to know that acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Chris Martin and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey ’ actress Dakota Johnson started dating in 2017.

After Chris Martin and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016, the Coldplay singer started dating actress Dakota Johnson around 2017.

Since then, the love birds have kept their relationship private, enjoying walks on the beach and family vacations with Martin and Paltrow's children.

On Monday, the 34-year-old actress and the 46-year-old Coldplay singer were snapped enjoying the waters of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, shortly after the release of Madame Web in theatres. The couple seemed cautious as they looked out at the waves. While Johnson looked forever gorgeous in a white one-piece swimsuit, Martin looked dashing in grey swim trunks.

Chris Martin dedicates song Universe to Dakota Johnson in public gesture

In October 2021, Martin publicly dedicated his song Universe to Johnson during a Coldplay concert, saying, "This is about my universe, and she's here," to the audience.

Despite rumors of their engagement, the couple hasn't addressed the speculation yet.

From the first date to their cozy life in Malibu, discover here’s a quick look at Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship timeline.

October 2017: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin seen together in LA

Johnson and Martin were first seen together in October 2017 at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, where they seemed affectionate and happy, according to PEOPLE. Representatives for both of them didn't provide any comments about the sighting at that time.

January 2018: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s Malibu romance

In early 2018, Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spent more time together, going on quiet dates in Los Angeles. In January, they were spotted having dinner at Soho House in Malibu on a Friday night. An eyewitness revealed they arrived together in Chris' car, met up with friends, and had a fun night. They seemed happy and flirty and left the restaurant together.

Later that month, Martin and Johnson were seen walking arm in arm on the beach. According to one source, they spent "most of the weekend together in Malibu.

The couple's first public appearance was at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection. According to PEOPLE, they decided not to walk the red carpet but entered through a private entrance.

In January 2018, Johnson's father, Don Johnson, seemed to confirm the rumors about his daughter's relationship in an interview with Digital Spy. "Yeah, that's... uh troubling, isn't it? No, she's a big girl, she can handle herself!" he said.

Chris Martin praises Dakota Johnson's role in enhancing Coldplay concerts for hearing-impaired

Fast forward to March 2023, Johnson introduced Martin to SubPacs, a device that lets the hearing impaired feel concert vibrations.

"Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online using it," said the Coldplay singer on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast adding, "It's like body armor you wear and connects to the bass."

He further said, "We've started using it, and it's been incredible. We now have ten or twenty of those packs. So, if you're hearing impaired, we have an area where you can put on the pack and feel the show."

Chris Martin's past marriage and family: Relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow

Chris Martin, a UK native, was married to Gwyneth Paltrow from 2003 to 2016, and they have two children, Apple (19) and Moses (17). Although they separated in 2014, they've maintained a friendly relationship over the past decade, even mingling with each other's new partners — Paltrow is now married to Brad Falchuk, co-creator of Glee.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram moment: Holding hands with Dakota Johnson

In November 2023, Paltrow posted a happy photo on her Instagram, holding hands with Johnson during a Q&A session with her 8.3 million followers.

In the photo, the two ladies were seen warmly dressed, wearing hats, jackets, jeans, and sneakers as they stood on a quiet street. They held hands in solidarity, with the other hand tucked into their coat pockets

Dakota Johnson's tribute to Chris Martin: A beacon of support

In the fall, while receiving the HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy for her work supporting mental health, Johnson shared a story about how Chris Martin has been a source of support for her during tough times.

"A few weeks ago, I was feeling down," Johnson said at the event, as reported by InStyle. "And my partner asked me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'

Martin, she continued, persisted gently.

"He said, 'Baby, you're wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the musical," she remembered. "So, it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

Though Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have kept their relationship private, they have occasionally mentioned each other at public events, albeit rarely and with discretion.

