Always Really Grateful': Cheetah Girls Alum Sabrina Bryan Says She Was Protected As A Child Star

Cheetah Girls alum Sabrina Bryan reflects on her childhood in the TV industry after the controversial release of the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday, Bryan, 39, expresses gratitude for the protection she had during her younger years.

"In our podcast, we discuss this a lot because it's unique," Sabrina tells PEOPLE, referring to her Magical Rewind podcast with Boy Meets World star Will Friedle. "Growing up on camera, surrounded by adults, comes with its challenges and blessings." She further added, "I'm thankful because I had a lot of protection around me."

Sabrina Bryan: Grateful for protective parents in showbiz

"My parents always watched over me on set, ensuring I stayed away from any risks. I was lucky to have vigilant parents. The industry is great, but you must prioritize your children's safety too,” she shared.

After the docuseries release, Nickelodeon addressed the content about some of its children's shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. In a statement to PEOPLE, the network emphasized its commitment to investigating all formal complaints to maintain a safe and professional workplace free from harassment or inappropriate conduct.

The statement also noted, "Our top priorities are the well-being and best interests of our employees, casts, crew, and all children. Over the years, we've implemented many safeguards to meet our high standards and audience expectations."

Melissa Joan Hart supports allegations against Nickelodeon

In the Max documentary, Nickelodeon stars like Drake Bell recounted abuse allegations during their time on the network's shows.

On Thursday, Melissa Joan Hart, known for her role in Clarissa Explains It All, appeared on the Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat podcast. Despite not having watched the docuseries, she acknowledged it was a mistake, yet she fully believes the allegations, despite her positive experiences with Nickelodeon.

"I can't speak for others' experiences. I respect everyone's stories," said Sabrina the Teenage Witch star. "I haven't heard the stories from the documentary or any Nickelodeon stars personally."

No one has approached Sabrina Bryan to discuss these situations, which doesn't diminish anyone's story. Moreover, She wholeheartedly trusts and believes in them 100 percent.

