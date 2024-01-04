6 TV shows to look forward to in 2024's first half; from The Woman in the Wall to Mr And Mrs Smith

Both Hollywood and the Hollywood buffs witnessed a slow year in terms of content production and consumption last year as a consequence of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

2024, however, promises a year packed with action, romance, thrill, and suspense for the fans.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in the final months of 2023, the blocked pipeline quickly started to fill, ensuring that the Hollywood Aficionados had a lot to unpack in the year ahead.

Here's a comprehensive list to help you out with choosing the best shows that will be released in the first half of 2024.

Top 6 TV shows to look forward to in 2024's first half

The Woman in the Wall: January

Start your year with a historical thriller story that is based on a real-world event. The Woman in the Wall, written and created by Joe Murtagh unfolds Ireland’s most shocking scandal, The Magdalene Laundries.

“It deeply frustrates and saddens me that it feels so few people have heard of the laundries that existed across Ireland,” the show's creator Joe Murtagh explained.

The six-part BBC series aired in the UK in August 2023. It will air for the American audiences on January 19, 2024, on Paramount+.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: February

Two spies with no affiliation to each other whatsoever are forced to live as a married couple for a secret operation The world knows them as Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The upcoming spy comedy television series is a reimagining of the 2005 movie of the same name.

Mr. & Mrs Smith will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 2. It stars Maya Erskine and Donald Glover in the titular roles.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20: March

Get ready to return to the world of medical emergencies with Grey’s Anatomy Season 20.

The latest installment of the medical drama will reportedly comprise 13 episodes and will premiere on ABC on March 14. The entire star cast is said to return to the cult favorite show.

Fallout: April

The trailer of the show that dropped on December 2 promises to take the viewers to a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles where people are forced to live in bunkers to protect themselves from nuclear radiation after nuclear annihilation.

If you love sci-fi, this one's for you. It is based on the 1997 role-playing video game series.

Bridgerton (Part 1): May

After blockbuster season 1 and season 2, the regency-era romance drama will return to your screens on May 16.

Though the wait is long, watching Colin Bridgerton come to his senses will definitely make the wait worth it. Penelope, our beloved Nicola Coughlan somehow has become even more beautiful as can be seen in the official pictures of season 3 posted by Netflix. The third installment of the beloved regency romance will however premier in two parts with only the first part coming out in May.

Bridgerton (Part 2): June

Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will alas transition from friends to lovers. Part two of Bridgerton season three will premiere on June 13 on Netflix.

We await the details of the shows that will take care of our entertainment in the second half of 2024.

