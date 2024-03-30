Always Stood Beside Her': Jennie Garth Says She Will Keep Supporting 90210 Co-Star Tori Spelling Amid Divorce News

The cast members of Beverly Hills 90210 weren’t just co-stars for each other; they were a family with a strong and unshakable bond. The same was evident after Jennie Garth decided to stand beside Tori Spelling, as she had recently filed for divorce from her long-time husband, Dean McDermott.

Read on to know the details of their strong friendship.

Jennie Garth standing beside Tori Spelling

Family members come together when their loved one needs support. They stand beside each other during harsh times. Be it the one living close by or a member far away, such is the strong bond between Jennie Garth and Tori Spellings

The What I Like About You star recently was spotted giving her services at the Los Angeles Mission Easter event. During this event that helps the needy with essential items, Garth went candid and spoke about the news involving her friend from the film Scary Movie 2, that has gripped the industry.

While talking to PEOPLE, the actress from A Kindhearted Christmas stated, "I've always stood beside her, behind her, and supported her, and I will always continue to do that."

Recalling the days from their youth, the 51-year-old actress went on to talk about how strong and special their friendship has become since the time they bonded on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Advertisement

The actress from A Time to Dance stated, "We bonded (and) forged a really strong, unique friendship at such a young age. That kind of bond doesn't ever go away. You know, it's kind of unbreakable."

How strong is the friendship between Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling?

In an earlier interview with the same magazine that spoke to the Mystery Girls actress, the two stars from 90210 revealed that their attachment to each other is more of a sisterhood than just friendship.

Jennie Garth stated, "We're different people so of course we're going to see things differently from time to time."

During this January 2023 discussion with PEOPLE, The Last Cowboy actress went on to say, "But we look out for each other, and we love each other."

Adding her feelings to the conversation, Spellings said, "It's more than just best friends. We're sisters."

It is not just Garth who is standing beside her friend during the low phase of her life; their former co-star Ian Ziering, too, came up with lines that depict a powerful connection between the cast of BH 90210.

Speaking to PEOPLE the Sharknado actor said, “We support each other through life's ups and downs; after the show, we still care about each other.”

The 50-year-old actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences with her husband, to whom she had been married for the last 18 years. Together, the couple have five children; however, they chose to be on different paths and got separated on June 17, 2023.

ALSO READ: Tori Spelling Files For Divorce From Dean McDermott After 18 Years of Marriage, Citing Irreconcilable Differences