Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are heading towards divorce after 18 years of marriage

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are divorcing after being married for 18 years. Tori filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. Reportedly, the American actress and author has demanded the custody of their five children.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling has filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People. The court filing also mentions that they officially separated on June 17, 2023.

In the court documents obtained by the outlet, Tori, 50, requested spousal support and sole physical custody of their five minor children: Liam Aaron McDermott (17), Stella Doreen (15), Hattie Margaret (12), Finn Davey (11), and Beau Dean (7). She also asked for joint legal custody with visitation rights for Dean to be determined later.

There was no mention in the filing of a prenuptial agreement, and the nature and extent of their respective properties are yet to be determined.

The Canadian Actor, 57, announced their separation on the same day on Instagram, though the post was later removed. In the since-deleted post, he wrote, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.”

After the news of the divorce came out, Tori was photographed wearing a shirt that read Boys Lie following their separation, per People.

The couple married in a private ceremony in Fiji on May 7, 2006, after meeting the previous year while filming the TV movie Mind Over Murder. They renewed their vows on May 8, 2010, but faced challenges in 2014 when Dean publicly admitted to an affair, causing significant strain on their relationship.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott on their struggles with marriage

Despite efforts to salvage their marriage, including airing their troubles on their reality show True Tori in 2014, the couple's relationship never fully recovered. Tori revealed in a 2020 podcast interview on Women On Top that she had feared infidelity from the beginning of their relationship.

The actress shared at the time, “I was like, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me, he's going to cheat on me," she continued. "So when it happened, I was like, 'See, I always thought from day one he was going to cheat on me,' and it wasn't about him, that was about me. I was like, 'Okay, I know I'm not good enough,' that's how I felt about myself, and one day he's going to realize that and he's going to find someone else."

During an interview with the Daily Mail in November 2023, McDermott revealed to the newspaper that they have been sleeping in different beds, and “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [narcotics] by myself with, you know, a beautiful family in the other room,” he said. “That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore.”

Their marriage also faced difficulties due to Dean's struggles with substance abuse. Tori and Dean are both now in new relationships, but Dean has expressed gratitude for Tori's continued support and care, particularly in his journey to maintain sobriety.

While their divorce announcement surprised some close friends, who had witnessed the couple's ups and downs over the years, an insider told People, "They were definitely trying in the last few months, and things felt way less toxic. They also made an effort to make holidays and milestones special and were much more in tune with each other."

While another source added, “If this had happened a year ago, it would’ve been expected because things were terrible between them,"

Despite their separation, they remain committed to co-parenting their children.

