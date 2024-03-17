Among Us Animated Series: Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood And Ashley Johnson Cast As Voice Actors; DEETS

CBS Studios is set to bring the popular social deduction game Among Us to the small screen with an animated series. It has cast several prominent actors to voice the characters inside the multi-colored spacesuits.

Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Elijah Wood will star in the series from CBS Studios and Innersloth, the video game's developer. The show, which doesn't have an outlet attached yet, will follow a similar premise to the game.

Exploring the Among Us voice cast actors

Among Us, an animated series by Innersloth will be produced by CBS Studios' animation division in partnership with Innersloth. Animation will be handled by Titmouse, known for Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Variety exclusively reported that the series was in development back in June 2023.

CBS Studios and Innersloth announced that Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, and Ashley Johnson will all lend their voices to the animated adaptation of the popular mobile game.

Randall Park will voice Red– Captain of The Skeld.

Ashley Johnson will voice Purple – Chief of Security.

Yvette Nicole Brown will voice Orange – HR.

Elijah Wood will voice Green – Unpaid Intern.

Owen Dennis will serve as creator and executive producer on the project under his overall deal with CBS Studios. Per the official logline, the series is based on the game's premise: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs."

Titmouse will serve as the animation studio for the series. Along with Dennis, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth will also executive produce along with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse. No network or streamer is currently attached, but those conversations are ongoing. CBS Eye Animation Productions produces in association with Innersloth.

A brief about the game, Among Us

Among Us is a 2018 online multiplayer social deduction game developed and published by American game studio Innersloth. The game allows for cross-platform play; it was released on iOS and Android devices in June 2018 and on Windows later that year in November.

It was ported to the Nintendo Switch in December 2020 and on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in December 2021. A virtual reality adaptation, Among Us VR, was released on November 10, 2022.

Among Us is a space-themed game where players play as colorful, armless cartoon astronauts, with most being Crewmates and a small number being Impostors. Crewmates complete tasks while identifying and voting out suspected Impostors using social deduction. Impostors aim to kill Crewmates, inspired by the party game Mafia and the science fiction horror film The Thing.

The game, released in 2018 with limited mainstream attention, gained significant popularity in 2020 due to Twitch streamers and YouTubers playing it during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics praised its fun gameplay and stylized characters, leading to internet memes.

Among Us had over 10 million owners as of September 2020. It was the most downloaded app on the iOS App Store in October 2020. As of November 2020, it had around 500 million players worldwide, with the free-to-play mobile version accounting for 97% and the buy-to-play PC version accounting for 3%.

The buy-to-play PC version generated 64% of the game's gross revenue. Among Us became one of the best-selling games of 2020 on Steam, and the Nintendo Switch version sold 3.2 million digital units in December 2020, making it the highest-earning game for the month and one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch.

Among Us was offered as a free game on the Epic Games Store for one week in May 2021. During the giveaway, its average daily player count jumped from around 350,000 in the weeks before to over 2 million. On June 29, 2021, Innersloth reported on Twitter that during the game's free promotion on the Epic Games Store, at least 15 million copies were claimed.

