Angel And Nick Carter Shares Family Photo In First Easter Since BJ’s Tragic Death; See Here

On Sunday, the siblings shared pictures from their Christmas celebrations with their spouses and kids on Instagram. “From our family to yours and all of your loved ones, happy Easter.” Nick, 44, wrote, as the caption for a picture on his Instagram grid that had his whole family posing with a brown Easter rabbit dressed in a yellow tuxedo.

Nick and Angel Carter celebrate Easter together

Standing on one side of the bunny, the vocalist of the Backstreet Boys was holding Saoirse, his four-year-old oldest daughter, next to his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter. Lauren clung to her son Odin’s seven-year-old shoulders. As Nick’s mother held Pearl, who is two and a half years old, Angel’s five-year-old daughter Harper Noelle stood in the bunny’s arms. Corey Conrad, Angel’s husband, stood behind her.

The 36-year-old Angel shared an adult-only picture of herself on her Instagram grid, posing between her brother and her husband, with Lauren on the far left. “Happy Easter,” she wrote as the caption for the picture, which featured her in a cardigan sweater and floral dress. Nick was dressed in a blue suit, Lauren wore a brown trench coat, and Corey was dressed casually in blue pants and a sweater.

Angel shared pictures from the occasion on her Instagram Story as well. After their sister, Bobbie Jean BJ Carter, passed away in December 2023 at 41, Nick and Angel are the only living children of their parents, Bob and Jane Carter.

In February, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department declared that BJ passed away “due to intoxication caused by the concomitant effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.” The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reports that singer Aaron Carter, Angel’s twin brother, passed away in November 2022 at the age of 34 from “drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, the generic form of brand-name Xanax,” one year before to BJ’s passing.

The tragedies in the Carter family

The Carter family, well-known for their reality television program “House of Carters,” has seen a string of terrible deaths. The program offered viewers a glimpse inside the home life of one of the most popular boyband members worldwide. Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter was at the height of his success when the show debuted. Along with his sisters Bobbie Jean “BJ,” Angel, and Leslie, he also had younger siblings, Aaron Carter and Leslie, on the show. Every sibling contributed a distinct vibe to the performance. Sadly, Nick and Angel are the only members of the surviving House of Carters sibling group. Tragically, the other three Carter children have gone away in the years following the show’s 2006 premiere.

The first of the Carter siblings to die was Leslie. She slipped and fell in the shower in 2012 when she was only 25. She then fell asleep and didn’t wake up. Before her slumber, she had complained of feeling under the weather. Leslie’s chart indicated that an overdose had happened, even if that was not the official cause of death. Ironically, Aaron also passed very young, just like his sister. Tragically, the performer died in November 2022 at the age of just 34. Despite being an accident, drugs were a factor in his demise. He was discovered dead in his house, in his bathtub, and the official conclusion was that he drowned after being “incapacitated while in the bathtub.”

Although Bobbie Jean passed away in December 2023, not much is now known about her final moments. “I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean,” Jane Carter, her mother, said to TMZ. “I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.” I would like to be allowed to grieve in solitude for the time being, but I will make a more detailed statement when I can think straight.”

After his sister passed away, Nick also posted a statement on Instagram. “My family has lost a lot over the years, most notably our sister Bobbie Jean, and it might take a lifetime to comprehend it all fully. I’m utterly devastated. The singer added, “Thank you for all of your love and lovely sentiments.

We are once more reminded to treasure the time we have with the people we love and to remember that life is valuable and short. She is, I know, at last at peace with God. BJ, you have my affection.”

