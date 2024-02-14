Bobbie Jean Carter, Sister Of Singer Nick Carter Died From Overdose At 41, DEETS Inside

*Trigger warning: Following article contains mentions of substance and substance abuse, please proceed with caution.*

Bobbie Jean Carter, one of the prettiest women of the Carter family, passed away at the age of 41, in Florida, United States. She has six siblings, of whom Nick and Aaron Carter are prominent singers. Bobbie has featured in the family show of House of Carters that premiered in 2006. It dealt with how the Backstreet boy Nick Carter, now late Aaron and their three sisters live together and seek a future. A recent report revealed the actual cause of death of this Carter sister. Was it an overdose? Find all details inside.

What is Bobbie’s cause of death?

A medical report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department, declares that Bobbie Jean has died under intoxication by combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Bobbie died on December 23, 2023 just two days before Christmas. The official medical report explains the cause of death as, “intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.” The manner of death has been listed as accidental. As per media outlets like People, under Medical History of Bobbie, she had been diagnosed with Schizophrenia citing her mother Jane, listed as family.

The late Carter’s roommate last saw her at 6:30am when she was sprawled on the bathroom floor, unresponsive. She had spotted her this way nearly 30 minutes later so she rushed Bobbie to the nearest Tampa’s St. Joseph’s Hospital under cardiac arrest segment. She was declared dead at 8:02am.

What does the report reveal further?

The report also shows the usage of propranolol (anti anxiety medication), omeprazole (for indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux), clindamycin (antibiotic), quetiapine (for mental health conditions like Schizophrenia) as “preliminary meds.” At the time of death, she was at her Florida home, where officials revealed that she had been on probation due to possession of cocaine. There were no signs of foul play in her death. Many heartfelt messages went around. But Nick Carter penned this down, "It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean.” He also added, "I am completely heartbroken." The Backstreet boy went ahead and thanked everyone for their support. This death has come about after Aaron Carter, who died at 34-years, one year before Bobbie and Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at the age of 25. As the Carter family recovers from their loss, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

*If anyone around you is suffering with any mental health related issues and needs help, guide them to the right professionals and helplines immediately.*

