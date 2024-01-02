Is Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean separating from Rochelle DeAnna? Exploring couple's joint statement

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna announced in March 2023 that they were facing challenges in their relationship and have temporarily separated, with hopes of reconciliation in the future, but announced their relationship's end on January 1, 2024. The couple who tied the knot in December 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel are focusing on amicably raising their kids Elliott, 11, and Lyric, 6, in the wake of the breakup.

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna officially break up

The Backstreet Boys singer, AJ McLean, 45, and Rochelle DeAnna, 42, previously shared in March 2023 that they had temporarily separated and had hopes of reconciling in the future. Nine months later, on January 1, 2024, the pair announced the end of their relationship on AJ's Instagram. "As you all know we have been separated for over a year now," they wrote on social media. "While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," they continued.

In a statement released in March, the pair detailed their separation. "Marriage is hard but worth it," they said. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future. The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved."

AJ and Rochelle, who recently attended a screening of Trolls: Band Together in November 2023, with their daughters Elliott and Lyric, said that they plan to remain friends. "Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," they continued in the statement. "We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time."

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna's relationship timeline

While AJ Mclean and Rochelle DeAnna first met in 2008, their connection didn’t blossom until later. While Rochelle worked as a waitress at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood, AJ asked her out. While she rejected him the first time, AJ asked her out again one year later and she said yes. AJ proposed in January 2010, and the pair walked down the aisle in December 2011 in Los Angeles. After one year of marriage, AJ and Rochelle became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter Elliott in 2012. Five years later, the family of three expanded their brood with the arrival of daughter Lyric in 2017.

After nearly 11 years of marriage, AJ and Rochelle confirmed that they were temporarily separating with the hopes of reconciling in the future. Eight months after announcing their separation, AJ shared that he and Rochelle were still friendly and working on their relationship. "We still live separately, but we are in couples therapy. We are in individual therapy. We talk every day. We are spending more time together. We just have to rebuild something that was never there from the beginning,” he said on an episode of Cheryl Burke’s Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast.

On 1 January 2024, both AJ Mclean and Rochelle DeAnna announced that they were ending their marriage after 12 years together.

