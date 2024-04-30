'Full-Blown Swifties': Jack Osbourne Reveals His Daughters Are Taylor Swift Fans And Shares Their Eras Tour Experience

Media personality Jack Osbourne revealed that his daughters are huge fans of the pop superstar Taylor Swift. He shared special moments from his daughters' experience attending Swift's iconic Eras Tour. Jack mentioned that his younger girls are avid "Swifties," but his eldest daughter is not as much of a fan of the pop singer.

Jack Osbourne (38) revealed to People about his daughters' fondness for Taylor Swift and their experience at her Eras Tour. He shared that his four daughters — Pearl (10), Andy (7), and Minnie (5) whom he shares with ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and Maple (21 months) whom he shares with second wife Aree Gearhart — are all big fans of the pop superstar. The family of six even got to attend Swift's Eras Tour when she performed in Los Angeles last summer.

"My girls are all Swifties. They went to see her on the Eras Tour," Jack told People. "And my eldest daughter isn't as much of a Swiftie as my younger ones, and she was like, 'I don't really want to go.'"

Jack recalled telling his eldest daughter, "Listen, I'm not the biggest Taylor Swift fan in the world, but I will say this, what you're about to go to will be a thing of legend. You'll be able to tell your kids you went and saw her on arguably the biggest tour and artist the world has ever seen. So just for the historical component, you have to go." The dad of four kids shared that she ended up having the best time ever, saying, "Yeah, my kids are full-blown Swifties."

While they had a great experience, Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne (39) revealed that there were some sibling arguments before leaving for the concert. "They were arguing over which Era they were going to be," Kelly remembered, adding that the girls felt they couldn't all be the same one.

Meanwhile, according to IMDb, Jack is also a producer and an actor, known for his roles in Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) and Ozzy Osbourne: Life Won't Wait (2010).

Jack Osbourne celebrated Christmas with his family

The Fright Club star had a family Christmas celebration last year.

According to People, the family photo showed Jack holding his daughter Maple as he posed next to Aree Gearhart, who leaned into him. Oldest daughter Pearl was taller than Gearhart, but not quite Osborune's height, as she leaned into him from the other side, with little sisters Andy and Minnie in front of her.

"Happy Holidays from our neck of the woods," he had captioned the photo.

