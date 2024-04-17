Are Halle Bailey And DDG Still Together? Couple Sparks Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Amidst whispers and speculation, it seems that the relationship between Halle Bailey and DDG might be hitting a rough patch. Fans have been quick to notice subtle yet telling signs on social media, igniting rumors of a possible breakup between the couple, especially after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. This sad news has come just months after the couple welcomed their first child.

Halle Bailey and DDG unfollow each other on Instagram?

The speculations surrounding the couple’s split were first reported on April 16, 2024, by RadarOnline when both Halle Bailey and DDG unfollowed each other on Instagram. This seemingly innocuous action sent shockwaves through their fanbase, signaling that the couple is surely going through a rough time behind the doors.

Adding fuel to the fire, both parties also took the step of removing most of their photos together from their respective social media accounts. These moves were strong enough to convince fans that the relationship status between Bailey and DDG is soon about to change.

Despite all this, Halle took to Instagram to express her pride and support for her sister's performance, stating, “Had the best time at #chlochella last night!!! Words can't describe how proud I am of my sister."

Just months ago, Halle Bailey and DDG welcomed their first child, a son named Halo. Amidst the joy of becoming parents, DDG publicly praised Halle's mothering skills, emphasizing how incredible she is as a mom.

DDG shared, via his YouTube channel, “I wouldn't choose no other person in the world to have a child with. We are learning. She's a great mom. Like it's crazy. She's amazing.” Despite these lovable comments, the recent unfollowing incident has cast doubt on the stability of their relationship, leaving fans questioning the future of their romance.

DDG clarified text message scandal concerning his Ex Rubi Rose

Adding to the drama, leaked messages between DDG and rapper Rubi Rose sparked controversy last year. In the exchanges, DDG was seen inquiring about Rose's plans, leading to speculation about the state of his relationship with Halle.

Rose texted, "Getty ready hbu. U hitting me the day y'all argue is so u lol.” To this, DDG replied by writing, “Lol u right, lemme go heal first."

However, DDG later addressed the situation in his conversation with VladTV, clarifying that the exchange was taken out of context and was merely a result of a fleeting argument. He shared, “I feel like people thought that I was like sneakingly like, 'oooh what you doing' type s--- and that's when she posted it. It was just like a quick little argument that went completely left. And we eventually got over that hump.”

As fans eagerly await further developments, the uncertainty surrounding Halle Bailey and DDG's relationship continues to captivate attention. The unfollowing on social media, coupled with their recent behavior, has surely sparked intense speculation about the status of their romance. While neither party has publicly addressed the rumors, the evidence on social media speaks volumes.

