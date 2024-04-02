‘Might Come True Again’: DDG Revisits 2023 Joke About Halle Bailey’s Pregnancy On April Fool's Day

DDG is too scared to joke this time. Becoming a father at 26 might not have been on the rapper and Youtuber’s wishlist but he made a joke about it which eventually materialized. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey announced the birth of her son, Halo in early January. She shares him with partner Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, popularly known as DDG.

Therefore, DDG revisited his 2023 April Fool’s prank on Monday with a special insight. He had joked about being a “dad” by sharing an ultrasound image and a caption faking his joy on X that blew up on the internet within days. Although it came out as an April Fool’s prank, DDG became a father to Halo later that year. Recalling the hilarious moment, he reshared the post hinting at the possibility of it coming “true again” if he continued with the joke in 2024.

DDG manifested his April Fool’s joke

The 26-year-old rapper reposted his tweet from 2023, and joked, “Would make the same april fools joke as last year but that mf might come true again.” Now a father of one, DDG claimed that he would have re-established the same joke this year but could not take the risk, ending the note with a laughing emoji.

The rapper’s post shared exactly a year ago on April 1st, 2023 had the caption, “can’t wait to be your dad” with an ultrasound snapshot. Many netizens didn’t see the concealed joke and perceived it as an announcement of DDG’s new baby. Viewed 90.1 million times, the post fired up on the internet.

Months later, Halle Bailey shared the joy of the couple’s firstborn on Instagram. She penned an endearing note on the instance, revealing that her son was “the greatest thing” of 2023, which pretty much falls into place with DDG’s joke. However, the Let It Shine actress had kept her pregnancy a secret from the world.

Halle Bailey’s secret pregnancy

The Color Purple star and DDG made their relationship official in January 2022. With every passing year, the celebrity couple are solidifying their relationship with love, light, and growth. Bailey was pregnant with her first child in 2023 and welcomed her son Halo in early 2024.

The actress spoke up about why she kept her pregnancy a secret throughout at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood Awards. "There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that," Bailey shared while accepting an award.

Despite their efforts, the media speculated the pregnancy after the 24-year-old star was seen avoiding the spotlight and giving away “mindful” hugs at the MTV Video Music Awards, per Los Angeles Times.

Regardless, Bailey was determined to break the news only when she had intended to. On January 7, she shared an adorable picture of her fingers entangled in a baby’s tiny hand wearing a bracelet carved with “Halo.” Subtly mocking the intense media speculation, Bailey’s caption announced, “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

The post received warm wishes and blessings from notable celebrities like Winnie Harlow, Kylie Jenner, and Halle’s sibling and Chloe x Halle's collaborator Chloe Bailey, among others. Likewise, the comments brimmed with reactions from fans, congratulating Bailey on becoming a new mother. The actress also celebrated her 24th birthday in March with her cute little family of three.

