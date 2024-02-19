The 49th People's Choice Awards event was recently held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The star-studded awards show included some extremely stylish fashion statements presented by the celebs including long and classy gowns, trendy mini-dresses, outstanding co-ord sets, formal shirts, fantastic slacks, and chic skirts with lovely trains.

From Sydney Sweeney’s vibrant long gown and Tom Hiddleston’s suave gray-colored suit to Billie Eilish’s super stylish co-ord set, why don’t we have a look at the best looks from the auspicious awards night? So, here are the top seven fashionable moments at the People’s Choice Awards 2024 in no particular order of importance.

Top 6 best outfits from People’s Choice Awards 2024

Sydney Sweeney’s fitted red gown:

The Madame Web actress, Sydney Sweeney, was spotted on the red carpet while wearing the classiest floor-length red-colored gown. The sexy halter-neck gown with a V-shaped neckline and a body-hugging silhouette makes the diva look hotter than ever. The incredible dress from Mônot with a deep and plunging neckline made the vibrant ensemble look oh-so-sexy and a perfect choice for the red carpet.

Billie Eilish’s black, white, and gray fit:

The Happier-Than-Ever singer, Billie Eilish chose to stay true to her oversized androgynous style for a classy outfit fit for People’s Choice Awards 2024. This ensemble featured a formal full-sleeved white collared shirt with a black tie, layered with a black, white, and gray sleeveless sweater. She further paired this with angle-length wide-legged trousers and classy shoes.

Ice Spice’s orange and animal print fit:

The fan-favorite rapper, Ice Spice chose a Dolce and Gabbana outfit for the star-studded People’s Choice Awards 2024. Her classy outfit featured a sheet orange-colored floor-length laced jacket-like dress with a furry neckline. She paired this with leopard-print stockings and heels for a beyond-stylish and fitted ensemble.

Heidi Klum’s monochromatic dress:

Heidi Klum was spotted on the red carpet while wearing a sleeveless black-colored micro mini-dress which had a rather dramatic extension at the back. The black and white extension ended up creating a sassy train that trailed behind the talented model as she walked ahead with confidence. The fitted silhouette of the dress with the statement pearl necklace and sheer black stockings was perfection.

Tom Hiddleston’s gray checkered suit:

Loki actor, Tom Hiddleston, looked handsome on the People's Choice Awards red carpet as he walked in wearing a gray-colored suit with a checkered design. This outfit featured a cool blazer with fitted pants, a matching tie, and a visibly formal full-sleeved white shirt. Formal black-colored dress shoes and a seriously cool clean-shaved look completed his ensemble.

Halle Bailey’s cool blue-toned gown:

The Little Mermaid actress was recently seen wearing a classy blue-colored aquatic-inspired floor-length gown with a fitted silhouette and a halter neckline. The deep and plunging V-shaped neckline made this outfit look sultry while the unique print along with the fabulous ruched style made this outfit a definite 10/10.

It’s quite safe to say that the star-studded event was visibly glamorous. We’re absolutely obsessed with the looks served by the stars. So, which one of these amazing outfits is your absolute favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comment section below, right away.

