People's Choice Awards 2024: Halle Bailey Shares Jokes On Red Carpet, Says She Has 'Mom Brain Now'

Singer-actor Halle Bailey welcomed her son Halo with her partner DDG just last year. The star is already in love with her newborn and loves to dote on him. The star also said she is more forgetful now because of it.

What did Halle Bailey say during People’s Choice Awards?

The singer-actor was talking to Laverne Cox during the pre-show of the People’s Choice Awards Ceremony. When asked about her look for the night Bailey said, "This is archive... of something, I don't remember.”

After that, she also added, "But that's OK, I can never remember, I have mom brain now, and yeah, I'm so excited to be here." It was very clear from her interview that she was very much obsessed with her son as she told Cox, "It's been going so great! I'm so obsessed — it's such a task to leave the house because I don't even want to go anywhere. "I'm like rushing back to him, yeah."

Bailey, who was nominated for Best Movie Actress of the Year award on People’s Choice for her performance in the live action The Little Mermaid remake, also spoke about the impact the movie had on her life. She said that it has been a blessing in her life and seeing the movie’s impact on children has been the best gift. "I'm just so grateful and honored to be here tonight,” the actress added.

Hailey has been busy with her new mom duties

As a first time mother, most of Hailey’s time is understandably taken up by her son. On January 6th, Hailey uploaded an adorable picture of her hand being held by her son’s tiny hand with a gold bracelet around his wrist spelling “Halo”. The picture was captioned, “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️”

The actress also attended E!’s livestream before the awards and said that she feels amazing after welcoming her son to the world. “I love him so much,” the actress said. She also said in an interview with PEOPLE that DDG was the one who came up with the name Halo. “We just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo,” she shared.

