'Did It in Front of Her': DDG Reveals Halle Bailey Was Aware of the DM He Sent Rubi Rose

In a recent interview with VLAD TV, Rapper and YouTuber DDG was asked about his song, Hard On Myself, released in 2023. The song was an alleged response to a controversial situation. DDG had DM'd Rubi Rose back in 2023 while dating Halle Bailey, later on, Rose posted the screenshot of his DM's online. This sparked a major controversy.

In his song, Hard On Myself, the rapper seemingly responded to this situation with lyrics, “They was tryna crucify me for an innocent text/ Like we actually linked, all the internet cap,”. He further rapped,” I sent that message while in front of her, a tit for a tat/ But I ain’t think that she would screenshot and post it at that/ Back and forth on Twitter, how the f—k I’m ‘posed to react?”

He received a lot of backlash especially from Halle Bailey’s fans after the screenshot of his DM went viral. The couple is still together. He was asked about this messy situation during this interview. Read ahead to know his response.

Why did DDG DM Rubi Rose

When Rubi Rose exposed DDG’s screenshot, many DDG fans and Halle Bailey fans were shocked. This entire situation had taken over the internet.

The 26-year-old rapper claimed that he DM’d Rubi Rose in front of Halle Bailey and she has seen it. He clarified that he had no intention of linking with Rose. In the interview, he said, he and the Do It singer were going through a ‘rough patch’ in their relationship and he sent the DM after an argument.

Further explaining the situation, DDG said, “Imagine you’re arguing with your girl and you get mad at her for something. ‘I’m finna do this. Watch this,’ type sh–t. I feel like people thought that I was like sneakily like, ‘Oh what you doing?’ and that’s when she posted it. I know what type of girl she is.”

Upon hearing this, many DDG and Bailey fans had mixed opinions. This topic is still being talked about on social media.

DDG on the difference between Halle Bailey and Rubi Rose

DDG also pointed out the difference between Halle Bailey and Rubi Rose. According to him, they both represent different ‘Brands’. When asked if would support Bailey having an OnlyFans account, he responded he would be fine with it.

He said that she wouldn't open an OnlyFans account as her brand is different. He said, “She wouldn’t because her brand is completely different… But as an average female, or a female that don’t have that type of image, or that type of sh*t going for you, the OnlyFans sh*t, especially if you already lit, all you gotta do is– Bhad Bhabie made $50 million.”

He continued. “$50 million the moment she turned 18. She ain’t on there f**king nobody. She just on their posting what she would post on Instagram. It was smart.”

