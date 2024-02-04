It's A Beautiful Thing To Just Be A Sponge': Halle Bailey Weighs In On What It's Like To Start A Solo Music Career

Halle Bailey, the well-established singer and actress, has stunned everyone with her talented work ranging from singing to acting, garnering applause from the public and media alike. From her humble beginnings as part of the sensational duo Chloe x Halle, the singer-actress has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. In a recent Grammy U Masterclass , moderated by Muni Long, Bailey reflected on her unique journey, expressing gratitude for the lessons learned along the way.

Halle Bailey thanked her older sister, Chloe Bailey, for her successful career

Bailey's musical journey began alongside her older sister, Chloe Bailey, as they gained recognition through YouTube covers as teenagers. However, their trajectory shifted dramatically when the iconic Beyoncé discovered and signed them to her label in 2015. In the Masterclass, Halle acknowledged the pivotal role her sister played, describing her as an "anchor" and expressing gratitude for Chloe's encouragement in their joint musical venture. “I don’t think I would be able to be in this industry or start this way without her, you know, because she was the one that was pulling us both forward to be like”

As Chloe x Halle, the sisters earned five Grammy nominations for their albums The Kids Are Alright and Ungodly Hour. Fast forward to the present, and Halle Bailey is making waves as a solo artist. Her single Angel secured her first Grammy nod as an individual artist, a testament to her evolving artistry and solo success. The transition to a solo career wasn't without its challenges. Bailey admitted that it was a "gradual transition," especially considering her sister's role as her "safety blanket." Despite the initial apprehension, she found solace in her solo journey, particularly during her starring role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

Halle shared, “I think what started the slow transition was really Mermaid [as it] was like the first project that I had gotten and been like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m gonna have to do this alone. And I am scared, like, what the heck. I never done anything alone by myself.” This project marked a significant turning point where Bailey had to confront the prospect of working alone.

She shared that the familiarity of singing beloved songs in the film eased her into the new experience, making it a surreal yet comfortable moment, adding, “I just felt so immensely grateful because I felt so true in my love for what I was doing in my music. And the fact that I got to sing songs in the film I think is the only thing that made me comfortable because I have loved those songs since I was a little girl. I mean, we’d play it on repeat, ‘Part of your world.’ … So this was a very surreal moment for me.”

Halle Bailey on navigating her solo career

Embarking on a solo career comes with its set of challenges, and Bailey candidly discussed her experience with writing her own music. She revealed a more introspective side, describing herself as being "a bit more to myself" during the songwriting process. However, she acknowledged the valuable lessons learned in collaborative sessions with other talented writers. “I think when it comes to writing my own music, I’m a bit more to myself, but I’m learning now, especially being in sessions with beautiful writers. … It’s a beautiful thing to just be a sponge as an artist and I feel like I have so much more to learn, so much more to go,” she shared.

When asked about handling obstacles, especially as a young Black woman in an industry that sometimes questions the value of R&B, Bailey's approach was simple yet powerful: "I just ignore, ignore, ignore." She stressed the importance of filtering out negativity and focusing on her own path, stating, "I just have to say to myself, ‘You know what? Thank you, I appreciate your opinion, but I agree to disagree, and I’m going to show you otherwise.'"

Halle Bailey's journey and personal growth, serves as an inspiration for many aspiring artists. From the supportive foundation of her sister to the challenges and triumphs of a solo career, Bailey's story undoubtedly resonates with determination, promising many impressive performances in future.

