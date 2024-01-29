Halle Bailey Will 'Never Understand' Why People Are 'Mad' She Hid Her Pregnancy; Says 'Keep Scrolling'

Halle Bailey is done being called a liar and a gaslighter for hiding (never confirming) her pregnancy before welcoming her son Halo with rapper DDG in December last year.

The Little Mermaid star clapped back at haters on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. Everything said and done by Halle Bailey is down below.

‘I protected my own peace,’ says Halle Bailey about hiding her pregnancy

Halle Bailey, who recently starred in The Color Purple, did not let a Twitter troll get away when she accused her of lying and gaslighting people, all because she never spoke of her pregnancy before the birth of her son.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?” Halle said in a Tweet, before adding, “And i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if you don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you."

The reply came in light of a post on X where a user wrote “I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it.” In her X post dated January 27, the said user also claimed, “She [Halle Bailey] shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same ‘desperate’ people to know every little detail.”

Advertisement

Another X user tried to ridicule Bailey after her aforestated reply by asking her to “Don’t speak now & leave us out the conversation.” The user also claimed, “We don’t care.”

Feeling the need to humble the said X user, Halle Bailey clapped back at her in a new X post where she wrote, “If you don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine.”

An hour later, the new mom admitted that her “hormones have been on 10 recently” so she's “gonna go back to staying off twitter.”

How did Halle Bailey manage to fly under the radar during her pregnancy?

Halle Bailey shared the news of the arrival of her son via an Instagram post on January 6.

The post featured Halle and DDG holding their newborn son’s hand which was decorated with a gold nameplate bracelet that read his name “Halo.” Bailey captioned the post, “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.”

“Welcome to the world my halo. The world is desperate to know you,” she added along with a few emojis.

Boy dad DDG on the other hand posted a similar picture on his Instagram. “my biggest blessing by far - son son..never been so in love - baby halo,” he captioned the post.

Rumors about Hailey Bailey’s pregnancy gained traction when she attended several public events in flowy and oversized dresses during the latter half of last year. For her MTV Video Music Award appearance in September, she donned a breezy black dress. In December, she attended the premiere of The Color Purple in a poofy dress, further raising eyebrows.

ALSO READ: What Is Nick Cannon's Net Worth In 2024? Find Out How Much The Star Pays In Child Support For His 12 Children