How did Celebrities celebrate their New Year's? See here; featuring Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, and more

Hollywood celebrities have had a challenging year, experiencing conflict, reconciliation, love, and separation. Many even went on strike, reflecting on the past year. As they eagerly await New Year's Eve, they look forward to a fresh start and reflect on the past year in their rear-view mirrors.

Here's how Hollywood celebrities celebrated the new year in 2024.

Halle Bailey

The Little Mermaid star, Halle Bailey counted down to midnight by sharing a few photos from 2023, including a selfie with boyfriend DDG.

"2023 is a year I will never ever forget," she wrote on Instagram. "Looking back on this year I can't believe this is my life, I'm so thankful to God. Also thankful to all of you for your unwavering support. let's bring in this new year stronger than ever, life is what we make it."

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini celebrated New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she was vacationing with her boyfriend Chase Stokes. Ballerini wrote in part via Instagram on Sunday, 31 December 2023, recapping the highlights of the past year, "three hundred and sixty five days…shouting on stages and them finally shouting back. letting skin replace sequins. sleepless nights rendering new dreams, in a little new old house with defiantly pink walls.

buzzing on table wine in ravello. chef says you dont add salt when cooking muscles, just lemon and herbs, says that’s how you honor the taste of the ocean." She concluded, "writing music like nothing is off limits, earning my artistic freedom. never letting that paint dry. leaning into whimsy. adventure. magic. mystery. horoscopes. full moons. manifesting. breathing. leaving his boots by the front door to let me know he’s coming back to me. im coming back to me too."

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift spent New Year's Eve watching her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The 34-year-old pop star sent a clear message to viewers by wearing a letterman jacket that matches the one Kelce wore to his Christmas Day game on December 25. Later in the evening, the pair were allegedly spotted sharing a midnight kiss, according to a fan-recorded video making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Swift appears to be dressed in a glimmering silver minidress and Midnight-inspired hair piece.

Lindsay Lohan

The Mean Girls star, Lindsay Lohan who celebrated the holiday with her husband Bader Shammas, wrote on Instagram, "Wishing everyone a Blessed year. May it be filled with Love, Good Health, Peace, and Happiness! Full of gratitude." The actress shared her post five months after the couple welcomed their first child, son Luai.

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

David Beckham's wife Victoria Beckham shared photos from her New Year's Eve dinner with her husband and her parents on her Instagram. She captioned her Instagram post, "Creating memories this NY Eve x family time really is everything x I love you all so much @davidbeckham @jackie.adams_ xxx."

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Party of Five actress Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a message reflecting on the hardships she faced in 2023. "This year I went thru a lot no one knew about. And was grateful for that privacy," she wrote on Instagram. She continued, "I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids. Learned to be a better baker. Learned it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally. Did a lot of praying and manifesting. Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams."

