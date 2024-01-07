Halle Bailey stuns fans with surprise baby announcement after secret pregnancy; shares adorable first glimpse of her newborn son

Halle Bailey, the acclaimed star of The Little Mermaid, recently announced the exciting news of the birth of her first child, which has surprised and pleased fans alike. The singer and actress turned to Instagram to announce the birth of her newborn boy, Halo, in a photo that soon went viral due to its heartwarming tone, as per Page Six.

Halle Bailey makes surprise announcement as she welcomes first baby

Despite months of rumors about Halle's pregnancy, the actress managed to keep the joyous news a secret until the big announcement. Bailey was shown carefully clutching her newborn's hand, adorned with a lovely gold bracelet inscribed with the word Halo. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son... welcome to the world, my Halo. The world is desperate to know you," the post stated.

Halle Bailey and her longtime boyfriend, rapper DDG, both confirmed the happy news with the same emotional photo on their separate Instagram profiles. DDG revealed his overwhelming feelings, adding, “My biggest blessing by far... son son. Never been so in love with baby Halo.”

Despite considerable speculation, the pair managed to keep the pregnancy a secret, with Bailey never confirming her pregnant status.

Clues and concealment

Bailey's pregnancy suspicions peaked in September 2023, when she attended the MTV VMAs while discreetly concealing any traces of her growing baby bump. According to an insider, "Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed," underscoring her cautious behavior. Fans dissected her dress choices and questioned her Instagram photo editing, which reinforced the speculation.

From YouTube to Parenthood

Halle Bailey and DDG's affair bloomed openly when they made their relationship Instagram-official in March 2022, as per Page Six. Three months later, the pair made their red carpet-debut at the BET Awards, displaying their love for one another.

Bailey shared, “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them. Coincidentally, he messaged me — and the rest is history.”

In an era when celebrity pregnancies are frequently made public, Halle Bailey's ability to maintain privacy throughout such a critical life event is admirable.

The unexpected revelation of baby Halo adds another chapter to the actress's extraordinary journey, with fans anxiously expecting further peeks into the pleasures of parenting as she embarks on this new and exciting era in her life.

