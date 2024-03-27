'Are They Going to Be Mean?': Godzilla Cast Hilariously Talks About Working on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The brand-new Godzilla movie will be the showdown of the century, featuring Godzilla and King Kong—two titans of two legendary franchises!

Dan Stevens was new to the world when he joined the OG cast, which included Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. The Downtown Abbey actor hilariously shared that he was star-struck by the CGI monsters!

Dan Steven’s hilarious response to working with Kong and Godzilla

Standing next to the monsters was “much like standing opposite any great movie star, really. There’s a little bit of trepidation, there’s some nerves — are they going to be mean? Do they live up to their reputation?” said Stevens.

Well, the monsters have been here for a while, so a little star power is expected! But like every awkward first encounter, over time Stevens apparently became quite intimate with the legendary Ape- King Kong himself!

The actors jokingly told The Hollywood Reporter, “They were both lovely. Kong and I developed a pretty special bond, got pretty intimate with Kong in certain scenes, and there’s a lot of trust involved.” Forget the romantic leads, we’re more excited to see the chemistry between Kong and Stevens now!

Brian Tyree Henry calls the monsters divas

Co-star Henry also joined the banter and shared his prep for the role, “neck exercises as much as you can because more than likely you’re going to be craning your neck [up] for about 12 hours a day.” Working with monsters can definitely tense up your neck!

The actor continued to share the “diva behavior” of the big guys. “they’re epic, they’ve been around forever and everybody loves them — and not you as much as they love them — so you just have to be humble, I think is the best way. They’re such divas, Jesus Christ, but it was a fun time, it really was," said Henry.

Cats are the inspiration for Godzilla directors

Can you imagine the mannerisms of these humongous monsters are based on cats? Cat people, you may want to avert your eyes!

The directors of Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla X Kong have one thing in common- They base their monsters on their cats. Adam Wingard told Hollywood Reporter that he found this out when he had a chat with Takashi Yamazaki.

“We both based our take on Godzilla’s mannerisms on our cats — I have a cat named Mischief, and she’s a real inspiration to me. So it’s kind of funny that for whatever reason, these little feline friends have become the big inspiration for Godzilla directors,” said Wingard.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the 38th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 13th in the King Kong. It’s the sequel to 2021’s Godzilla x Kong, where the two monsters will team up to fight off a common threat to the planet.

Takashi Yamazaki's directorial Godzilla Minus One became an Oscar-winning movie this year. Steven also gave a nod to the Godzilla Oscar win, “Godzilla’s having a good year,” he said. Now, with the fifth film in the Legendary and Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse, the streak of success will hopefully continue.

The movie will hit the theaters on March 29