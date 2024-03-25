‘As Long As They Do The Character Justice’: Former James Bond Star Approves Of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Casting

Following reports that the Bullet Train star had received an opportunity to become the next 007 agent, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has received support from a previous James Bond actor. Taylor-Johnson received George Lazenby’s blessing after it was rumored that he was vying for the part of James Bond in the 1969 movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

George Lazenby is excited to see Johnson as Bond

Lazenby reportedly stated that Taylor-Johnson could “handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux.” This was reported by T.M.Z recently. Taylor-Johnson “went through a bunch of different tests and auditions before he won the role,” according to Lazenby, who stated that he doesn’t think he has the part yet. Daniel Craig, an English actor, played James Bond in the 2006 film Casino Royale. This was Craig’s last appearance in the role. Craig would go on to play the spy in the following films: No Time to Die (2021), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and Quantum of Solace (2008).

Taylor-Johnson should “be true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him,” Lazenby advised the actor, adding that he would back the actor in the role “as long as they do the character justice.” Sean Connery played James Bond’s first role in the 1962 movie Dr. No. Connery went on to play the character in four more films: Thunderball (1965), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), and You Only Live Twice (1967). In On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Lazenby replaced Connery, and in 1971, Diamonds Are Forever brought Connery back to the James Bond realm. Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan are the other actors who played James Bond.

Who is Aaron Perry Johnson?

Born Aaron Perry Johnson in 1990 in High Wycombe, a suburb of London, Taylor-Johnson began his career as a child actor, appearing in several British TV shows, including Feather Boy and The Bill. At 19, he landed his most significant role as a young John Lennon in the critically acclaimed origin story Nowhere Boy. He met Sam Taylor-Johnson, the filmmaker who would become his wife there. In 2010, he appeared in the wildly popular superhero comedy Kick-Ass, which subsequently gained cult classic status one year later.

In Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is also well known for playing Pietro Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver (Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron), who is the brother of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda (Wandavision). His third Marvel film, Kraven The Hunter (set in Sony’s Spider-Man-related universe), is slated for release in August. In it, he plays a Russian immigrant who sets out to become the best hunter in the world.

Other noteworthy films on Taylor-Johnson’s resume are the Brad Pitt-starring blockbuster Bullet Train from last year, the science fiction Tenet directed by Christopher Nolan, the music video for the R.E.M. song “Überlin” from 2011, the spy comedy prequel The King’s Man, Nocturnal Animals starring Amy Adams, and the eagerly awaited gothic horror film Nosferatu by Robert Eggers. After 23 years of work, he has 51 cinematic credits. Perhaps Taylor-Johnson is more well-known now than Craig was when he agreed to take on the Bond role in 2005. After starring in the critically acclaimed crime thriller Layer Cake, Craig had not appeared in a film as popular as Taylor-Johnson’s superhero flicks. Three years older than Taylor-Johnson today, he was 36 at the time. Craig hasn’t made a public statement regarding the reported casting of Taylor-Johnson.

