Aaron Taylor-Johnson Addresses the 23-Year Age Gap With Wife; Says 'Bizarre to Me'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the versatile actor known for his roles in movies like Kick-Ass and Bullet Train, often finds himself at the center of the public spotlight for the notable age difference of 23 years with his wife, Sam. Taylor-Johnson though now has addressed these age differences in his married life, remarking that he has experienced everything in his life at an early age, further justifying his reasons to get married at an early age.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone U.K., Aaron delved into the complexities surrounding his relationship with Sam, emphasizing that their age gap has never been a deterrent to their love and commitment. Meeting Sam on the set of Nowhere Boy when he was just 18 and she was 42, Aaron acknowledges the unconventional nature of their union but remains steadfast in his belief that love knows no bounds.

Reflecting on the criticisms they've faced, Aaron maintains a resolute stance, asserting that he's always charted his own course in life. Having experienced significant life events at a young age, including becoming a stepfather and starting a family, he claimed to be accustomed to moving at his own pace. Despite societal expectations, Taylor-Johnson believes there's no predetermined speed at which one should navigate life's milestones, echoing his sentiment that their love story is uniquely theirs to live and cherish.

He shared, “What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13. You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.” Taylor-Johnson further went ahead and shared that he feels his wife is a great filmmaker, stating, “Sam is actually a great filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller. People will think there’s sort of a bias to me saying it, but I think when they see Back to Black [her upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic], everyone’s going to realize how fantastic a filmmaker she is.”

Beyond the spotlight, Aaron prioritizes the everyday aspects of family life, cherishing moments and revealing his sense of protectiveness towards his beloved. “There’s a protectiveness that I feel; I think it’s really difficult. There’s also a part of me that feels like if something didn’t work, I’m the one that’s responsible,” he added. While he acknowledges the external fascination with his career, Aaron remains grounded in his commitment to his family, acknowledging that they are the true center of his universe.

“People see and perceive this thing around my career, and that’s OK. But I’m just trying to juggle my family and my work. I’m doing normal life; dentist appointments. Career doesn’t necessarily take a back seat, but it takes a different thought behind the choices that you make. But you also discover characters you’re drawn to because of that, you’re not just some 20-year-old anymore. You unlock some secret thing,” Taylor-Johnson stated.

As Aaron Taylor-Johnson continues to navigate the complexities of fame, family, and love, he remains steadfast in his commitment to authenticity and integrity. Despite the scrutiny surrounding his relationship with Sam and the age gap between them, Aaron's unwavering love and dedication to his family surely shine through.

