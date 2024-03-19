Who Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife? All About The Actor's Relationship With His Partner As He Gets Alleged 'Formal Offer' To Play James Bond

Daniel Craig might have just found his successor. It is big news that is flowing across Hollywood that Aaron Taylor Johnson has been offered to play the role of James Bond.

A UK magazine, The Sun has reported that the British actor has been “formally offered” to play the role of the spy, James Bond. The news also suggested that the Kick-Ass actor might accept the role of 007, this week.

If the rumors are true, the star is surely in for a grand treat. But who will he share his success with? His wife for sure. Let's get to know Sam Taylor Johnson and also speak a little of their love story.

Who is Sam Taylor-Johnson?

Born on March 4, 1967, Samantha Kousie Taylor-Johson is a British director. She made her directorial film debut with the 2009 movie Nowhere Boy. The movie was based on the childhood experience of the legendary singer John Lennon.

Born in Croydon, London, her father left the family when she was just nine. The artist grew up near Streatham Common in South London.

After the divorce of her parents, the family moved to East Sussex, after which she went to Beacon Community College. In the early 1990s, Sam began to exhibit fine art photography.

Forwarding to August 2008, the lady was chosen to direct Nowhere Boy. After the movie was completed, it was premiered at the 53rd annual London Film Festival as the closing presentation. For this movie, Sam has also been nominated for BAFTA awards in 2010.

The director has also faced severe health tragedy, as she experienced cancer twice. The first time was in December 1997, when she was treated for colon cancer, while in 2000, Sam was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She likes to practice yoga and also meditate. About her aforementioned skills, Sam has stated, "I wouldn’t be able to survive everything without the meditation that I do. It’s what I think has made me able to cope with the madness."

Sam was previously married to Jay Jpoling, with whom she got separated in September 2008, after a long 11 years of marriage.

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The Marvel actor and his wife have always been a hot topic of Hollywood news pieces. Not just because of their skills and talent, but because of their strong portrayal as a couple. Aaron and Sam have an age difference of almost 23 years, but still, they are playing it together and have maintained their marriage for over a decade now.

The actor who is 33 years old, has accomplished all the greatness in his life with his 57-year-old wife.

The two met during the audition of one of Sam’s directorial debut, Nowhere Boy. This was in 2008, and within a year of knowing each other, the Bullet Train actor proposed to the lady for marriage.

After filming the Lennon biopic together, in 2009 when the movie premiered at the London Film Festival, the couple arrived arm in arm.

Forwarding to year, in 2010, the couple had their first baby together on July 8. They named her Wylda.

Sam already has two daughters, with her ex-husband Jay Jopling. The older daughters are Angelica and Jessie. In 2012, Aaron and Sam welcomed their second baby on January 18. This was again a daughter whom they named Romy Hero.

The same year, Sam and Aaron got married in England. Following their marriage, both the partners added Taylor-Johnson to their name.

As per the Godzilla actor, "I just don't see why women need to take the man's name. I wanted to be a part of her just as much as she wanted to be part of me." Aaron was born with the name Aaron Perry Johnson.

