Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson The Next James Bond? Wife Sam Puts Rumors to Rest In THIS Way

Sam Taylor-Johnson has addressed speculation that her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to be the next actor to play James Bond. It was widely reported earlier this month that Eon Productions have offered Aaron Taylor-Johnson a contract to replace Daniel Craig as 007. For the unversed, Sam first met her husband when she directed him in the 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy. They have since worked together again on the 2018 adaptation of James Frey’s semi-fictional book A Million Little Pieces.

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the next James Bond?

On a recent episode of The Johnathan Ross Show, Sam Taylor-Johnson admitted that she has a specific interest in her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson being cast as James Bond.

“You mean that I might direct a Bond film? The first woman director,” she joked before adding, “Carry on speculating. He’d be great.” Sam directed Aaron in two films which are 2009’s Nowhere Boy and 2018’s A Million Little Pieces.

According to The Sun, Aaron has been reportedly offered the lead role in the popular spy franchise, replacing Daniel Craig, who played the character in five films between 2006 and 2021. "Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back,” a source reportedly told The Sun.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Aaron evaded the question about playing Bond. “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell,” he said when asked about ongoing Bond casting rumors, adding, “So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I’m here to promote those.”

Advertisement

In an August 2023 interview with Esquire, Aaron stated that he goes by "the beat of my own drum" when choosing the film projects he does. “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now," he said at that time.

Exploring the career of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson began acting at the age of six and has since appeared in various roles, including Macbeth, All My Sons, Feather Boy, Talk to Me, and Nearly Famous. In 2003, he starred as Charlie Chaplin in Shanghai Knights and guest starred in The Bill. In 2006, he appeared in The Illusionist as Eduard Abramovicz, a teenager who learns magic through a ball trick.

Johnson also starred in The Thief Lord as Prosper in the film. He also appeared in a special live episode of ITV drama The Bill. Taylor-Johnson's acting career began at the age of six and has grown significantly over the years. He gained fame for his role as John Lennon in the 2009 biographical film Nowhere Boy, winning the Empire Award for Best Newcomer and Young British Performer of the Year.

He also starred as David 'Dave' Lizewski/Kick-Ass in the 2010 superhero comic book Kick-Ass, nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Taylor-Johnson also appeared as William in Hideo Nakata's Chatroom. In 2010, he replaced Orlando Bloom in Albert Nobbs' cast due to his wife's pregnancy. He also starred in R.E.M.'s 2011 music video Überlin, directed by his then-fiancée.

In 2012, he played the role of Count Vronsky in Anna Karenina and Savages. His bond with co-star Taylor Kitsch was praised by HitFix film critic Drew McWeeny. He also starred in the Godzilla reboot in 2014 and played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. He first appeared as the character in a post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014 with Elizabeth Olsen.

In 2016, Taylor-Johnson won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for Ray in Tom Ford's Nocturnal Animals, becoming the first Golden Globe winner since Richard Benjamin. He also received a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. In 2017, he starred as an American soldier in Doug Liman's thriller The Wall, and in 2018, he appeared in Outlaw King, a historical action drama about Robert the Bruce and Scottish Independence.

Advertisement

Taylor-Johnson has starred in various other films, including Tenet, Bullet Train, Kraven the Hunter, The Fall Guy, and Nosferatu. He also appeared in Nolan's Tenet and Leitch's Bullet Train. He is set to star in Sony's Kraven the Hunter, The Fall Guy, and star in Robert Eggers' horror film, Nosferatu.

ALSO READ: Who Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson? All About The Marvel Star As Reports Claim He Is 'Formally Offered' Daniel Craig's James Bond Role