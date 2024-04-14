Vera Wang is a renowned designer. She is a celebrated fashion designer who is widely known for her exquisite wedding dresses. Before opening her wedding dress boutique, she started figure skating.

The fashion legend has certainly come a long way now and still has big plans for the future. As the designer awaits her 75th birthday, in an interview with People, Vera Wang revealed what she has in store for the future.

Vera Wang reveals her future plans, as she will turn 75 this year

Vera Wang will turn 75 years old on June 27, and while the countdown has begun, she is unsure how she will celebrate the occasion. In an exclusive interview with People, the designer revealed her birthday plans and what she has in mind for the future. At the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala on April 8, the bridal designer and mother of two said, "My birthday plans are up in the air." I mean, 75 is a lot of pressure. We're cake people, as you can tell. While the celebrations are not yet planned, Wang is looking ahead.

She said, "I think, like Warren Buffett (age 93) or Queen Elizabeth II (who reigned the British monarchy for seven decades until she was 96), I'm simply going to keep going because I feel like I'm getting better at what I do. I'm really trying to appreciate that part of myself—that voice within me—that makes me so pleased to create. That's truly all it's about."

It's this sense of self-empowerment that has kept her and her fashion label running and dominating in the bridal industry. This year, Vera Wang, the brand that recently clothed Vanessa Hudgens for her wedding to Cole Tucker and produced a dress for the actress for the 2024 Oscars when she unveiled her baby bulge, will celebrate its 34th year. The designer said, "It's a very big year for us.”

How did Vera Wang become such an iconic designer?

Vera Wang, a former Vogue fashion editor, founded her company in 1990 with a bridal flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, according to the house's website. A year later, she unveiled a ready-to-wear collection. In the 34 years since, she has earned accolades from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and expanded into menswear, beauty, accessories, spirits, and fragrances, with the 2006 Rock Princess scent being relaunched last April.

The name was inspired by Wang's daughters, Cecilia and Josephine, who were overjoyed with the princess element when the fragrance debuted in their preteen years. Wang also happens to be the creator of the lavish bridal outfits seen in pop culture's royal weddings. When David and Victoria Beckham married in 1999, she did everything she could to get the pop star dressed in that iconic champagne-colored ball gown. She flew to London, Victoria flew to New York, and the gown passed international borders.

