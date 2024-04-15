Bad Bunny Shares Pic On Instagram Claiming He ‘Can’t Breathe’, Find Out What Exactly Happened

The Diles rapper Bad Bunny has been sharing glimpses of his life on Instagram lately. However, a recent pic that he shared on his story went viral.

What happened to Bad Bunny?

Chill! Nothing’s wrong with the rapper. He merely wore a corset too tight for his own good, leaving him breathless. But he indirectly served fans with yet another thirst trap as he looked partially naked, wearing a black corset and a white boxer.

He shared the picture on his Instagram story and captioned it, “no puedo respirar…,” which translates to “I can’t breathe.”

The Puerto Rican rapper may have worn a tight corset, but it could also be a pun for looking hot in the picture. Either way, people were breathless!

Bad Bunny’s ‘bad’ social media rep

This wasn’t the first time the rapper took to Instagram to share thirst traps. He’s been quite active on social media since being single. The last post he shared was of him in his bathtub covered in bubbles, which he captioned, baño, meaning bathroom in Spanish.

Bad Bunny’s on and off romance with Kendall Jenner

The Monaco singer last dated supermodel Kendell Jenner for less than a year before ending things in December last year. Bad Bunny, who is officially a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth, may have hopes of winning Jenner back.

Although the couple had a great time dating, they knew going in that it wasn’t a forever kinda thing. “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go,” a source told People at the time.

However, they reportedly reignited their romance after the New Year’s Eve party and vacation in Barbados with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber. Following their short rekindled romance, the rapper is “keen to win her back,” a source said. “Although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again,” the source added.