BAFTAs 2024: Mia McKenna-Bruce Wins Rising Star Award For How To Have Sex!

Mia McKenna Bruce is not just another 26-year-old actress. Apart from her groundbreaking work in How to have sex she’s also the new momma in town and is embracing her motherhood journey. Who knew that despite so many challenges, the Persuasion actor wouldn’t just settle for a nomination for the Rising Star Award at BAFTAs 2024 but also win it? So, what did the actress say about her win? People are already talking about the overwhelming moments in her acceptance speech.

Mia McKenna Bruce wins big at BAFTAs 2024

Mia clinched the EE Rising Star award for her impressive performance as Tara in the coming-of-age drama How To Have Sex. The film was released in 2023 and revolves around a group of friends who are going on a holiday-drinking, clubbing, and hooking up thinking that this would be the best Summer of their lives. In this interesting directorial piece by Molly Manning Walker, the carefree and offbeat Tara caught everyone off guard. Being nominated with other major stars like Jacob Elordi, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, and Sophie Wilde; Mia’s big win is indeed one of the best moments of this year’s BAFTA Awards. While receiving the award, Mia, in her acceptance speech, said, “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to every single person who voted. Thank you team How To Have Sex, for giving me chance to play Tara, for making me feel seen with this film." She also went on to add, "Thanks to my little sisters, who keep reminding me that I’m not that cool – maybe I am now?” The extremely talented actress who has also been a part of other prominent works like Tracy Beaker Returns, Kindling, Get Even, and Persuasion among others is surely enjoying her dream come true moment tonight.

Mia McKenna Bruce on motherhood

Ahead of How to Have Sex’s release in the USA on Feb 2, 2024; Mia embraced motherhood. While embracing motherhood, Mia had to face quite a few challenges. In an interview with Variety, the Rebels star recently said, “I did really struggle at first because I couldn’t wrap my head around having any kind of life. But then I went back to doing press six weeks after [I gave birth] and it was the best thing I could have done, because I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can still keep doing this thing that I love and also have my baby that I love, all at the same time.’ I’m quite a chaotic person anyway. So for me, this sort of chaos really works.”

As Mia embarks on a new journey and also basks in her glorious BAFTA win, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more BAFTA 2024 updates.