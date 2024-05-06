Jennifer Lopez wears a lot of hats. She is an actress, singer, and dancer, and has been part of several events. Speaking of prestigious events, the Let’s Get Loud singer is a regular at fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala. So much so that this year Jennifer Lopez has received the honor of being one of the co-chairs at the highly acclaimed event. Lopez is excited and honored to be a part of the Met Gala this year. Just a day before the event, the singer decided to give fans a sneak peek into her outfit. In an interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her Met Gala outfit, which is going to be enormous.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her Met Gala outfit this year

Jennifer Lopez arrived for her Good Morning America appearance on May 6, 2024, in New York City, just hours before the 2024 Met Gala. This year at the Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez may have some difficulty stepping up the famed steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Nonetheless, she'll look great.

The multi-hyphenate is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala, which is themed The Garden of Time. During an interview with Good Morning America, J.Lo. teased her look for the prestigious event. She said, "You'll have to tune in to see. It's exciting, though. It's a fantastic night of fashion." The host of the show, Lara Spencer, then inquired if she would be able to walk in her outfit. To which the singer replied, "Barely. The Met Gala looks aren't about comfort."

J.Lo. then commented about the event and said that it’s always a great time at the Met Gala. The whole event is a fascinating combination of artists and business folks. She then added that it's not just music or movies; it's everyone from different fields. Whether it be fashion, cinema, music, or business, The On the Floor singer then said that attendants get to have very intriguing conversations going on at the event.

Jennifer Lopez will co-chair the Met Gala this year

Jennifer Lopez is one of five co-hosts for the Met Gala this year. She would co-chair the event alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. In the same interview with Good Morning America, JLo opened up about being a part of the co-chair committee.

She said, "I was really honored to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. Anna was kind enough to ask me. We are going to have a good time."

Meanwhile, Lopez has had some of the most notable ensembles in the history of the Met Gala. Last year, she wore a Ralph Lauren midriff-baring halter gown and a pink silk satin skirt. Her Western-inspired ensemble featured a couture bustier, crystal embroidery, and braided leather trim, finished with a wide-brimmed hat.

She has always wowed the world. With tunes like On the Floor and Let’s Get Loud, she is one of the most exceptional artists out there.

